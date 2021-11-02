A Win? Losing Streak Over For Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

"It was a much needed win against a team that had just beaten the world champions," Carlisle said.

The Pacers were once again without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon who is out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last three games.

All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Myles Turner had a big night with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Caris LeVert also played in his second game of the season, and had 16 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Overall, the win was a total group effort, and they took care of business in the important parts of the game.

They will host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, who will come in with an impressive 5-2 record.