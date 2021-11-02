CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Win? Losing Streak Over For Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago

"It was a much needed win against a team that had just beaten the world champions," Carlisle said.

The Pacers were once again without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon who is out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last three games.

All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Myles Turner had a big night with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Caris LeVert also played in his second game of the season, and had 16 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Overall, the win was a total group effort, and they took care of business in the important parts of the game.

They will host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, who will come in with an impressive 5-2 record.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns legend Steve Nash’s disappointed reaction to Robert Sarver scandal

Upon hearing the controversy surrounding Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, which highlights several racist comments and toxic workplace culture, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash couldn’t help but express his disappointment to the development. Nash admitted that he hasn’t had negative experiences with the Suns owner, but he pointed out...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Caris Levert
Yardbarker

Collin Sexton demanded a crazy amount of cash from the Cavaliers?

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers failed to come to terms on a rookie contract extension this offseason. After a summer of chatter about the organization’s desire to trade him, few were shocked. As it turns out, however, both sides actually came much closer to a deal than anyone realized.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPacers

$25,000? Kevin Durant Just Got Fined For Doing This In The Pacers-Nets Game

The NBA has announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000. The announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from NBA Commutations. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn 105-98, but Durant threw the basketball into the stands late in the third quarter (see clip below from The Action Network).
NBA
FanSided

2 Utah Jazz guards now giving off strong goldfish vibes

Not even vast piles of misses deter the Utah Jazz’s most frequent shooters. Through three games, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is shooting a career-low 38.7 percent from the field, in large part due to the two-time All-Star’s career-low 30.3 percent splash precision from downtown. And so it’s no surprise that his 21.7 points per game for the Jazz mark the lowest average since his 2017-18 rookie campaign.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy