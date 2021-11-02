CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

Right now, the Knicks have a young, talented center in Mitchell Robinson who is off to a good start to the season himself.

That being said, Turner is the better player and it's not a question.

Turner would be an upgrade over Robinson, and if in this hypothetical trade they could keep Robinson, they'd instantly have the best defensive rotation of centers in the NBA.

When Thibodeau coached the Bulls he had immense success with Joakim Noah.

Noah was not a good scorer, but made winning plays, rebounded and defended.

Thibodeau could turn Turner into an even better player than he already is today.

Even if the Pacers turn around their early poor start to the season, they still aren't going to sniff a title this year.

As for the Knicks, they have a group of rising stars that could make a serious run in an Eastern Conference that has seen the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers struggle to start the season (and miss key players).

Over the off-season on August 1, J. Michael (who was writing for the IndyStar) reported that the Knicks were interested in Turner (See tweet below and read article here).

I think the Knicks should go for it this season, and make a move for Turner.

New York Knicks: 3 key factors in a trade for Terrence Ross

For years, New York Knicks were the punch line for many a basketball joke. However, the new-era Knicks have righted a dreadful, decade-long, trend. Seemingly overnight, the franchise went from perennial basement dwellers to contenders for the postseason. After earning home-court advantage in their first round of the playoffs in...
