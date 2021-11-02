CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury says plans to borrow $1.02 trillion this quarter

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to borrow $1.02 trillion during the current quarter, the largest amount since the government began passing trillion-dollar rescue packages for the economy in the spring of 2020. Treasury said the borrowing estimate for the October-December quarter would follow $103 billion...

StreetInsider.com

U.S. Treasury to cut auction sizes in coming quarter

(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it would cut its coupon issuance across all maturities in the coming quarter, with the largest cuts coming in the seven-year and 20-year maturities. The Treasury said it is cutting issuance as the current auction sizes would result in excess borrowing over...
FOX8 News

House approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
CNN

Democrats plan to tax buybacks to help pay for $1.75 trillion spending plan

New York (CNN Business) — The framework on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion economic and climate agenda calls for paying for the ambitious agenda in part by imposing a surcharge on corporate stock buybacks. The outline for the spending bill, announced by the White House on Thursday, promises that the...
Janet Yellen
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
