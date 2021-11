A US judge ruled Monday in favor of United Airlines, which offered unpaid leave to employees who declined to receive a mandated Covid-19 vaccine on religious or medical grounds. The decision came after a federal appeals court on Saturday suspended a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push millions of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting Covid-19 shots. United Airlines had announced on August 6 that its employees should be vaccinated or risk being terminated. "It is not for the Court to decide if United's vaccine mandate is bad policy," said Texas judge Mark Pittman in his decision released Monday.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO