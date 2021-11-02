CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Expand Your Wardrobe With These Comfy And Chic Everyday Pieces

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxUyw_0cjnw4FA00

Limited mobility can affect anyone at any age, but later in life it can become more of a challenge to find clothes that look chic yet are comfortable and are easy to put on and take off. Here’s an idea for incorporating easily wearable pieces into your everyday wardrobe.

Leggings are a trend that are sticking around. You can wear them under dresses or with a longer tunic, but even better, finding a structured pant with a flexible waistband will give you the ease of slipping them on and not having to fool with a zipper or button. These Eileen Fisher pants are the epitome of chic and can be worn several ways. The tailored legs make them the perfect match to a less structured top. Add on an easy-to-layer scarf and slip-on loafer, and you’re ready to head out the door with ease.

All items available at Dillard’s 5000 Shelbyville Road, 502.893.4400.

By Erin Fust | Photo by Melissa Donald

P.S. Check out these decorating trends that will make a statement this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
Today's Transitions

Clest Lanier discusses future adventures and the changes she hopes to see in Louisville.

No plans for retirement for this enthusiastic and energetic woman. Clest Lanier serves as community liaison with the unit at the University of Louisville’s College of Arts and Science Dean’s office that deals with diversity, engagement, culture, and climate. She is one of the founders of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and in 2019 won Preservation Kentucky’s Excellence in Preservation award for the restoration of the Trolley Park that houses the Center. She was project manager for the Louisville Downtown Civil Rights Markers Trail.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Prep And Plan With A Checklist

When moving a loved one into your home who needs complete care, setting up their room requires preparation and planning to deal with multiple caregivers, along with a few other items. Here is a quick checklist:. • Labels on all items, especially medical equipment. • Clipboard (for instructions, log of...
HOME & GARDEN
Today's Transitions

National Check Your Meds Day is October 21

October 21 is National Check Your Meds Day. Consumers are encouraged to bring their prescription drugs and supplements to their local pharmacy for a brown bag medication review. Pharmacists can remove any prescriptions that have expired, update prescriptions as necessary, and answer any related questions. Why is National Check Your...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eileen Fisher
A Beautiful Mess

How To Add Some ’90s Style To Your Fall Wardrobe

Ahhhh, the ’90s. Whether you lived through it yourself and were actually a teen during that time or are just a fan of all things Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Sabrina The Teenage Witch, there’s no denying the ’90s are back in a big way (and knocking on your door asking to be let in).
APPAREL
mensjournal.com

Save Big and Add This Lacoste Short Sleeve Polo to Your Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Have a Feeling This Sustainable Denim Line Will Take Over Your Fall Wardrobe

I've always loved shopping. (I mean, I'm a fashion editor. It comes with the territory.) Whether I'm asking strangers where they got their jeans or waiting in a long line at my local shopping center, I simply enjoy the experience of hunting down a piece, trying it on, and finally committing to it by way of credit card. But ever since I started spending more consciously on sustainable brands, I've grown to love shopping even more. There's a different kind of joy that comes from buying an item that both fits your body and aligns with your sustainability efforts. Closed's new denim collection has sparked this kind of joy in me. Not only does the collection feature relaxed silhouettes in vintage washes and straight-leg styles with pleated details, but 81% of these jeans are eco-friendly or part of the eco-denim line, A Better Blue. Closed is putting organic cotton and recycled materials at the forefront, and if you're just as impressed as I am, keep scrolling for a look at the denim that is bound to dominate your closet this fall.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks from Standard and Strange

Rocky Mountain Featherbed has a unique history. Originating in Jackson Hole as an outerwear producer for ranchers, the company was revived in 2005 by a Japanese collector. This rebirth did not change RMFB's commitment to Western-style down-filled outerwear in the slightest. Many have attempted the puffer vest, but RMFB’s Christy Vest is the original, and their flagship product. It’s the perfect piece for you as cooler weather comes on and you need a stylish extra layer.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wardrobe#Dillard
theeverygirl.com

These Cozy Pieces Will Take Your Loungewear Collection to the Next Level

While most people have been busy building capsule wardrobes and always curating chic, minimalistic outfits, I’ve been focusing on one specific portion of my closet: loungewear. And after about a year of building my collection, when I look through my drawers dedicated to comfy clothes, there is one brand that takes up much more space than all the rest: Aerie. Their sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, athleisure pieces, and more are top tier when it comes to clothing that is out-of-this-world comfortable yet doesn’t break the bank.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

These Coat Hoods Are the Secret Weapon in Your Modular Wardrobe

Fall and winter are the seasons when the functional gods of the wardrobe do battle. Sea-deep pockets, GORE-TEX second skins, and, of course, the trusty hood, make coats and jackets the hardest-working clothing category out there. However, our increasingly unpredictable weather systems mean that the full-on heavy-duty credentials of a coat aren't always needed, even as we enter the last quarter of the year. What this particular transitional season calls for are smart fit configurations. And by smart fit configurations, I mean shopping modularly. We'll begin with coat hoods.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

17 Zara-Style Pieces to Complete Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to get serious about preparing for cold weather. It’s already begun to arrive, and for many of us, snow storms could be popping up on the forecast any day now. Clear out the tank tops and summer dresses from your closet and make room for all of their wintry counterparts!
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Refresh Your Wardrobe with These Made-to-Order Pieces

Shopping can be a painful experience. You're often scouring racks of clothing to find what you need — and don't get us started on the misery of trying things on in crowded dressing rooms. Onsloe is here to change your attitude on shopping (if, like us, you have a negative one). With customizable clothing curated in New York City, Onsloe is unlike any other company in the market. The brand is redefining the industry to build a better world by providing thoughtfully sourced, limited-edition and made-to-order pieces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
butterpolish.com

Spruce Up Your Wardrobe With Six Colorful Leather Jacket Style

A leather jacket is a timeless fashion staple that will last forever. If you are looking for something functional that lasts for long, a leather jacket is a perfect choice for you. If you still do not own one, you are missing out on something great. Leather jackets are available...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Pants, Shorts and Sweats to Build Your Wardrobe Around

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today. Even though pants play an important role in the wardrobe, most men own the same two or three styles in the same two or three different colors. Expand your repertoire; you shouldn't limit yourself to just blue jeans and basic khaki chinos. These two examples make excellent pillars in your pant rotation, but there are so many other options to explore.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Your Fall Wardrobe Is Nothing Without Earth Tones

If there’s one thing that fall does best, it’s color. As the leaves start to fall and skies darken, taking solace in the rich color palettes of this season is one positive that comes from less agreeable temperatures. Earthy tones of browns, oranges, and khaki greens not only look great on the world but also on you. And what’s more, these fall colors work hand in hand with more room for heftier garments, making styling an absolute breeze.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Looking For A Way To Elevate Your Style? These Chic Belts Should Do The Trick

How often do you think about belts? Once a week? Maybe only once a month? They might not be popular these days thanks to the advent of spandex, but they’re still a vital part of an everyday wardrobe. A cute belt can add a pop of color to a neutral ensemble or cinch an oversized pair of trousers. If you’re in the market for a few new iterations that are both stylish and practical, here’s some good news: There are plenty of options out there that’ll make any outfit you throw on look so chic (spoiler: many of them look luxe, but are actually affordable).
APPAREL
Elite Daily

The 13 Best Blanket Scarves On Amazon Will Keep Your Vibe Cozy & Chic

With the emergence of blanket dressing — and the need for utterly comfy clothes these days — it's no surprise that blanket scarves are one of the must-have accessories right now. Investing in one of the best blanket scarves will not only up your style game, it basically feels like an act of self-care given how absurdly cozy they are. Beyond just being able to quite literally wear them as a blanket, blanket scarves have become a universal way to refer to any oversized scarf with volume and versatility.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Complete Your Winter Wardrobe With J.Crew Nordic's Collection

Winter is nearing. In the Northeast — or at least in Pittsburgh, where I am — it's already rearing its head, forcing temperatures down into the mid-to-low-40s at night and only as high as 55 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. And damn is it dreary. (But, again, that's a Pittsburgh problem; it could be quite sunny wherever you are; I'm envious.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Observer

The Best Black Leather Ankle Boots to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

While seasonal trends come and go, a black leather ankle boot is always in style. The classic silhouette is a must for autumnal dressing, but the shoe is also a staple of both winter and spring wardrobes. Since we’re right in the midst of fall, it’s time to invest in a chic pair of black ankle boots that will complement and elevate all your favorite autumn and winter ensembles.
APPAREL
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best oversized T-shirts to add to your capsule wardrobe and wear constantly

Perhaps it’s the fact that we’ve spent the better part of 19 months cooped up indoors, WFH in our loungewear comfies, but baggy clothes seem to have overtaken our wardrobes - and we’re not complaining. The sheer freedom that comes alongside wearing loose-fitted garments is one thing, but the sartorial benefits are another; you can both dress up and dress down roomy clothing.
APPAREL
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
117
Followers
137
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy