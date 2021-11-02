Expand Your Wardrobe With These Comfy And Chic Everyday Pieces

Limited mobility can affect anyone at any age, but later in life it can become more of a challenge to find clothes that look chic yet are comfortable and are easy to put on and take off. Here’s an idea for incorporating easily wearable pieces into your everyday wardrobe.

Leggings are a trend that are sticking around. You can wear them under dresses or with a longer tunic, but even better, finding a structured pant with a flexible waistband will give you the ease of slipping them on and not having to fool with a zipper or button. These Eileen Fisher pants are the epitome of chic and can be worn several ways. The tailored legs make them the perfect match to a less structured top. Add on an easy-to-layer scarf and slip-on loafer, and you’re ready to head out the door with ease.

By Erin Fust | Photo by Melissa Donald

