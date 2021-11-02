CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The financial secrets of footballers, part one

Financial Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSol Campbell shares what it’s like to earn serious money as a footballer. Many dream of being an elite footballer, but what’s it like actually earning a pro player’s salary? Top football players earn staggering amounts of money, but even they are not...

www.ft.com

wrestlingrumors.net

Keep Going: Five More People Gone From WWE

They’re not done yet. There have been a lot of departures from WWE over the last two years and the trend continued this week with several more wrestlers being let go. These are the kind of moves that can change the way the company works, but they are not alone. In addition to letting wrestlers go, there are other people who now no longer work for WWE after this week.
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Dead at 46

Former Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away at age 46. Rhoden was born in Kingston Jamaica on April 2, 1975, and reportedly died on November 6, 2021. While we do not have much information on his death, our sources have reported a heart attack as the cause although we will be sure to update with more details. Shawn Rhoden left behind one daughter.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Team Secret parts ways with Zai, Zai joins Team Liquid

Team Secret’s Zai will no longer be playing for the organization for the next DPC season. Ludwig “Zai” Wahlberg moves on in his career by joining Team Liquid, setting into motion the great European roster shuffle. Team Secret announced Zai’s free agency on a web post. This frees up the...
VIDEO GAMES
Jack Stacey
Person
Sol Campbell
The Independent

Daniel Farke focused on ‘new future’ as Norwich seek response to Chelsea rout

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has challenged his players to “show some pride” in the wake of their embarrassing 7-0 drubbing by Chelsea.The struggling Canaries remain bottom of the Premier League and without a win following last weekend’s thrashing at Stamford Bridge.City’s next five fixtures come against clubs who began this weekend in the bottom half of the table, starting at home to Leeds on Sunday.Farke believes his players are fully focused on upcoming tasks rather than dwelling on a harsh lesson at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s European champions.“It’s always tough after conceding seven goals, it’s a result that hurts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Financial Times

Damon Galgut’s ‘The Promise’ wins Booker Prize for fiction

Damon Galgut has won the 2021 Booker Prize for fiction for his novel The Promise, a vivid and searing account of family decline in South Africa during the transition from apartheid. Structured around four funerals, The Promise tells the story of the Swarts, an “ordinary bunch of white South Africans”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach. The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role last week to stay at Villarreal.Howe has now confirmed his return to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth, having been in the stands for Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend alongside the club’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley. He has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘He keeps having a swing’ – Gareth Southgate confused by Jurgen Klopp criticism

England manager Gareth Southgate does not understand why Jurgen Klopp has been “having a swing” at him in recent months.The Liverpool boss expressed his surprise at the decision to overlook defender Joe Gomez in October, saying it “makes no sense” to select John Stones over him given his lack of club game time.Klopp also took aim at Southgate the previous month after Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in midfield against Andorra, leading the German to ask why he would play the world’s best right-back out of position.Klopp unequivocal here. Also says Gareth Southgate even picked the wrong midfield position for Alexander-Arnold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe effort enough as Arsenal edge victory over 10-man Watford

Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola credits Man City players after impressive Manchester derby performance

Pep Guardiola praised his team for silencing Old Trafford after his Manchester City side eased to a comfortable 2-0 derby win over Manchester United.An early own goal from Eric Bailly and a Bernardo Silva effort proved enough for the champions on Saturday but their margin of victory in a one-sided Premier League encounter could have been even more emphatic.City were thwarted a number of times in the first half by United goalkeeper David De Gea while the hosts struggled to create meaningful chances throughout.City manager Guardiola said: “Huge credit and my admiration again – and pride – to these players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harvey Barnes hits back for Leicester as they take a point at Leeds

Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equaliser as Leicester held firm to eke out a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish less than a minute after Leeds had taken a deserved lead through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free-kick.Leeds carved out enough chances to earn back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.But a combination of dogged Leicester defending and the home side’s failure to find the killer pass ensured the points were shared.In a breathless opening...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as both Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte try to turn around their respective sides’ poor form in very different circumstances.The Spaniard enjoyed a strong start after joining the Blues in a shock move this summer but has seen his team lose their last three Premier League fixtures in a row, including shipping five at home to Watford in an atrocious collapse at the end of the second half in front of a livid home crowd.Follow Everton vs Tottenham LIVEConte meanwhile is taking charge of his first game in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.FootballJack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith No1 will ever compare 💙❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.Good morning to everyone, especially @BernardoCSilva 😉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/eF4vqpAtrP— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2021Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.😄 Have a great Sunday, Clarets!#UTC pic.twitter.com/Smw4H21eof— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 7, 2021A...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad for first time as Gareth Southgate hit by injuries

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been called to the England squad for the first time after making an impressive start to the season with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored in all of his past three games, playing a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence following the team’s poor start to the season.Smith Rowe was originally called up to the Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad on Monday following a series of withdrawals. Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while his teammate Luke Shaw is being monitored as per...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool were undone by the refined simplicity of David Moyes’s West Ham

There is a bit in Brass Eye when Chris Morris is interviewing Peter Stringfellow, a renowned nightclub owner who is perhaps best known for licensing strip clubs that bear his name. To those who have not had the pleasure, Brass Eye is a satirical television show that ran for just a season parodying current affairs shows. Morris would lead, unassuming yet devastating in the way he would pick apart his marks who were none the wiser, like Stringfellow.Morris begins asking about “Stringfellow” the brand, and how it is more than a name, leading to a response drenched in hubris and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

