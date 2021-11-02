CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple’s privacy policy wreaks havoc on rivals

Financial Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld leaders warn of dire consequences of no climate deal, Barclays’ shocking CEO shakeup. World leaders warned of severe consequences of nations failing to strike deals to limit global warming at the opening session of...

www.ft.com

740thefan.com

Spotlight on Zynga’s ad business as Apple’s privacy update stings

(Reuters) – Zynga Inc’s ad revenue will be in focus when the company reports results on Monday, as investors track the impact of recent changes in Apple’s privacy policy on the “FarmVille” maker’s ability to target ads and attract gamers. Apple Inc launched its privacy update in April, making it...
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

How YouTube Sidestepped Woes Over Apple’s Privacy Changes

When Snap, the first major tech giant out of the gate with third-quarter earnings, revealed Oct. 21 an overall miss caused by Apple’s iOS privacy changes, shares tumbled 20 percent as analysts watched carefully to see whether the dent to targeted advertising would become a trend. For the most part, it has. Days later, Facebook (now officially rebranded as Meta) missed revenue expectations and offered modest projections for its fourth-quarter performance “in light of continued headwinds from Apple’s iOS 14 changes.” Released in April, Apple’s privacy change requires apps to receive user permission to track their behavior across other apps and websites....
INTERNET
notebookcheck.net

Apple's controversial privacy policy changes have cost almost US$10 billion to social media companies

Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy that requires apps to ask for users' permission before collecting their data has cost social media companies US$9.85 billion. Social media sites including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube were all affected. Snapchat suffered the biggest blow to its business as it lost the most percentage revenue.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Google Is Unharmed By Apple's Privacy Changes

Third-quarter results weren't an exception to the ongoing Big Tech's earnings boom as the surge in cloud computing fueled by the pandemic continued along with the rebound in digital advertising. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG). Third-Quarter Figures. Revenue amounted to $65.12 billion, exceeding Refinitiv estimates of $63.34 billion. Google's advertising revenue...
CELL PHONES
investorsobserver.com

Losers From Apple's Privacy Changes and the Real Reason for the Shift

Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) fell more than 20% earlier this week after the social media company surpassed earnings estimates but expects slower growth in the current quarter as a result of Apple’s (AAPL) App Store new privacy rules. Snap said that the new rules have made it more difficult for advertisers to manage their campaigns which led to other social media stocks falling as investors prepared for similar remarks from other firms.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Privacy or policy? Why Facebook’s crypto wallet, Novi, is facing resistance

The stablecoin market has grown exponentially over the last few months due to the numerous advantages blockchain-based versions of fiat currencies have. But, when Facebook launched its cryptocurrency wallet Novi using Paxos’ stablecoin, some United States senators were quick to oppose it. Are they concerned about user data or monetary sovereignty?
INTERNET
stockxpo.com

Why Apple’s Privacy Changes Hurt Facebook but Benefited Google

Apple Inc.’s recent privacy crackdown has affected the largest players in online advertising very differently, recent quarterly results show, underscoring the strengths and weaknesses of each tech giant’s ad business. Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the world’s largest digital-ad company by revenue, tallied its highest sales growth in more than a decade...
INTERNET
Macdaily News

Facebook revenue misses estimates as Apple’s privacy rules bite

Facebook on Monday warned that Apple’s new Apple Tracking Transparency privacy rules would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter, after the social media company reported quarterly revenue below market expectations. Reuters:. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion....
TECHNOLOGY
stockxpo.com

Facebook Posts Slower Sales Growth With Apple Privacy Policy

Facebook Inc. FB 1.26% posted slower sales growth in the latest quarter and warned that Apple Inc.’s app-privacy rules are continuing to create uncertainty for the social-media company. Facebook’s ad sales, its primary revenue source, saw slower growth in the first full quarter since Apple in April started requiring apps...
INTERNET
marketplace.org

Online advertising is more expensive since Apple changed its privacy policies

Facebook reported its earnings Monday, missing its third-quarter revenue expectations. The parent company of Facebook’s younger social media cousin, Snapchat, reported disappointing revenue numbers last week too. Both social media companies have pointed a finger toward Apple. Remember those privacy settings the iPhone introduced in April, which made apps ask...
INTERNET
Financial Times

