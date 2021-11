It has been said, once or twice, I think, that defense wins championships. You might find that adage to be a bit silly. You might wonder aloud, “well, Will, you have to score in order to win games, let alone titles.” That’s an idea I’d typically entertain, especially as it pertains to titles. But when it comes to games, I’d be inclined to push back. I’ve watched seven Los Angeles Clippers games so far this season, three of them wins. Perhaps scoring is the ideal way to win, but for this team, it has proved to not necessarily be the be-all and end-all.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO