In the final three minutes of Saturday’s slugfest against Tulsa, Cincinnati had eight chances to lose a football game, and yet it won. There are two ways to tell this story. In one, Cincinnati failed miserably once more. By ranking the Bearcats sixth last week, the College Football Playoff committee sent a clear message that, for them, the playoff race is a beauty pageant, and Cincinnati would be lucky to win Miss Congeniality. A close win over Navy, a lackluster game against Tulane, and now this, a down-to-the-wire nail-biter against three-win Tulsa. If all that cheese on a bowl of Skyline Chili doesn’t give Cincinnati fans a heart attack, this team certainly will.

