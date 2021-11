It seems like every piece of the Disney puzzle is going digital. MagicBands are no longer complimentary for Resort Guests or Annual Passholders, instead, Disney encourages Guests to use the MagicMobile Service allowing ticket information and more to be available right on your phone in the My Disney Experience App. Mobile Food and Beverage Ordering is done right in the app. Mobile Checkout is now available at several Disney Park shops. Even Cast member compliments can be done in the app. On top of that, Disney recently launched the Disney Genie update on the app which has Guests making Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane attraction purchases and selections right from their phone. It’s ALL in the app! And now, Disney Vacation Club Members are going to need to get used to going digital for discounts.

