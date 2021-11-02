CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nearly 90 countries join pact to slash planet-warming methane emissions

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – Nearly 90 countries have joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, a pact aimed at tackling one of the main causes of climate change, a senior Biden administration official said. The partnership...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

To Curb Methane, Put Cows on a Diet

Much was made of methane at COP26 in Glasgow this week. More than 100 countries signed on to the Global Methane Pledge advanced by the Biden administration, which calls for slashing this potent greenhouse gas by 30% in less than a decade. Some critics dismissed the pact as a non-binding frivolity, while others including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, applauded methane cuts. It’s “one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius,” she said. “It is the lowest-hanging fruit.”
ANIMALS
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
High Country News

Why reducing methane emissions matters

On a blazing hot Sunday, just before the summer solstice, a deputy with the Cibola County, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Department noticed something awry at a natural gas pipeline compressor station just outside the Pueblo of Laguna. He called Transwestern Pipeline, the station’s operator, and urged the company to send someone. When technicians arrived, they found a broken sensing line, which caused a relief valve to fully open and start oozing natural gas, the fossil fuel that generates about 40% of the nation’s electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mic

The U.S. is getting out of the oil business overseas

The United States is abandoning new fossil fuel projects — at least overseas. On Thursday, 20 nations including the U.S., United Kingdom, and Canada announced a commitment to end all public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. That pledge calls for the money that would have gone to extracting oil and other fossil fuels to instead be spent on clean energy expansion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Idaho Capital Sun

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

Hey, Elon: We Made a $6 Billion Plan to End World Hunger

When United Nations World Food Program director David Beasley recently called for billionaires to help solve world hunger, Elon Musk took the bait — vowing to sell $6 billion in Tesla stock if Beasley could tweet “exactly how” the money would feed humanity. Predictably, the media and Twitterverse erupted, mostly in protest.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Gas#Methane Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Reuters#Eu#European Union#U N#The Paris Agreement
naturalgasworld.com

UN, EU set up methane emissions watcher

Methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. The United Nations and the members of the European Union said October 31 that deep cuts in methane emissions could help the world achieve some of its climate targets. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) joined forces with the EU...
ENVIRONMENT
Intelligencer

Dilles Bottom cracker plant to slash emissions

DILLES BOTTOM — If an ethane cracker plant is built at Dilles Bottom, its net emissions of greenhouse gases will be zero by 2050. That goal was announced by GC Group, Thailand-based parent company of PTT Global Chemical America, for its entire corporate portfolio on Friday. Dan Williamson, spokesman for PTTGCA, confirmed Tuesday that the goal will apply to the proposed ethane cracker if it is constructed.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
Country
China
CBS News

White House in major push to cut methane emissions

Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
POTUS
PBS NewsHour

Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
earth.com

Methane emissions are higher than previously estimated

A new study from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) has found that methane emissions from the distribution and use of natural gases across the United States are two to 10 times higher than those estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency. In Boston, the methane emissions from the natural gas system are six times higher than recent estimates and did not significantly change over a period of eight years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy