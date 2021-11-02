India targets net-zero by 2070

Much of the news coming out of the U.N. climate conference has focused on the spectacle, and how countries’ pledges aren’t on track to prevent dangerous climate change. But behind the scenes, there is reason for hope. In many countries, the energy transition is already underway as falling costs make renewable energy ubiquitous and more affordable than fossil fuels. The challenge for government officials now is figuring out how to help scale up clean energy dramatically while reducing fossil fuel emissions, and still meeting the rapidly growing energy demands of billions of people in developing and emerging economies. With an ongoing...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO