CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India targets net-zero by 2070

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia is the last of the world's major carbon polluters...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Coal India begins retrofitting dumpers to run on LNG

The Indian state-owned coal producer is looking to replace diesel with LNG in its heavy earth-moving machines. State-run coal producer Coal India has started retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers, the Indian coal ministry said on November 2 in a statement. Dumpers are the big trucks engaged in the transportation of coal in ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
naturalgasworld.com

UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen market

The UAE has natural competitive advantages in both blue and green hydrogen development, its energy minister said. The UAE unveiled its "hydrogen leadership roadmap" at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, under which it will target a 25% share of the global hydrogen market, state news agency WAM reported on November 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan pledges $10bn to support zero carbon emissions in Asia

The aid comes on top of $60bn in climate finance Japan announced in June. Japan will provide $10bn in funds over the next five years to assist Asia along the path to zero carbon emissions, the country’s prime minister Fumio Kishida told the COP 26 summit on November 2. Kishida...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Clean energy innovation, methane cuts and getting China and India on board for net-zero can help deliver progress at COP26

Much of the news coming out of the U.N. climate conference has focused on the spectacle, and how countries’ pledges aren’t on track to prevent dangerous climate change. But behind the scenes, there is reason for hope. In many countries, the energy transition is already underway as falling costs make renewable energy ubiquitous and more affordable than fossil fuels. The challenge for government officials now is figuring out how to help scale up clean energy dramatically while reducing fossil fuel emissions, and still meeting the rapidly growing energy demands of billions of people in developing and emerging economies. With an ongoing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India's Reliance exits US shale gas biz

Reliance has signed an agreement with Delaware-based Ensign Operating III to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas. India’s Reliance Industries has exited the US shale gas business, it said on November 8 in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asian#Carbon Emissions
TheConversationAU

To reach net zero, we must decarbonise shipping. But two big problems are getting in the way

Shipping, which transports 90% of the world’s trade, contributes nearly 3% of global emissions – a little more than the carbon footprint of Germany. If gone unchecked, this share could increase to 17% by 2050 as the world’s GDP keeps growing. Curbing shipping emissions has been a hot topic at the international climate summit in Glasgow, with 14 nations signing a declaration last week to bring shipping emissions down to net zero by 2050. On Saturday, shipping industry heavyweights and senior government representatives met to iron out details of this lofty promise, ahead of the key transportation talks at COP26. Important differences...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canadian energy lobby joins call for COP26 recognition of O&G

Global oil and gas is ready to contribute meaningfully to a cleaner, more affordable energy system. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), representing 80% of Canada’s oil and gas production, said November 5 it had joined a global group of energy associations calling on COP26 policy-makers to recognise the necessary role for natural gas and oil to meet global energy demand and the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow – news: Floods hit days before summit as India says net-zero targets are ‘no solution’

Rishi Sunak has announced in the budget that the government will continue to freeze fuel duty, a policy that has made it increasingly cheaper to drive compared to more environmentally sustainable alternatives.The announcement has prompted anger from activists, with Green MP Caroline Lucas warning that the chancellor did not “get the memo on the climate emergency”.The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit, Clarence House has announced.Charles, who delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, will speak to delegates gathered in Glasgow for the opening ceremony on Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
AFP

India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
INDIA
naturalgasworld.com

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes in Nov

PLL has floated the tender due to the cancellation of two cargoes by the firm’s term suppliers for the month, according to a media report. State-run Pakistan LNG (PLL) has invited bids for the supply of two 140,000-m3 LNG cargoes during November, according to tender documents issued by the company on November 2.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada invests C$20mn in satellite emissions detection

Montreal's GHGSat will use the funding to expand its satellite constellation. The government of Canada said November 3 it had invested C$20mn (US$16.1mn) in Montreal-based GHGSat, which is developing a constellation of satellites to track methane and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The funding will be made through Sustainable Development...
AMERICAS
naturalgasworld.com

Indonesia anticipates $500mn spend on CCS: press

The company last week signed a preliminary agreement with Exxon to examine ways to store carbon dioxide. Indonesian energy firm Pertamina estimates that nearly a half-billion dollars in investments will be needed to deploy carbon capture and storage in the country, CNBC reported November 8. State-owned Pertamina signed a preliminary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China to lead Asia LNG regasification capacity additions through 2025

China is expected to lead Asia’s LNG regasification capacity additions, contributing 36% of the total additions between 2021 and 2025. China is expected to lead Asia’s LNG regasification capacity additions, contributing 36% of the total LNG regasification capacity additions between 2021 and 2025, forecasts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil to study CCS with Malaysia's Petronas

This is the ninth MoU that the US major has signed on CCS since establishing its low carbon solutions business in March. ExxonMobil has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia's state-owned Petronas on exploring the potential for carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the southeast Asian country, the US major reported on November 8.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy