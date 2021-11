ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman who a mother says attempted to kidnap her son in Rochester, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Officers responding to a report of an attempted kidnapping at the Rochester Commons on South Main Street around 5 p.m. learned from the caller that a woman with gray hair and wearing all black took her 5-year-old son by the head and said, “I am taking you for a walk” before taking his hand and trying to walk away with him, according to Rochester police.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO