Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them. Issues including longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding the company’s capacity to fill vials with vaccine and package them for shipping, which may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion, down from earlier predictions of $20 billion. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales during the third quarter.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO