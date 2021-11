Records: Fairmont 3-5 (3-4 GMAC), NDC 7-1 (6-1 MEC) For the record: A win against Fairmont would give NDC its fifth consecutive season of at least eight or more wins. … The NCAA this week released its first set of Division II regional rankings — a tool used to select the 28-team playoff — and the Falcons debuted at No. 5 in Super Region 1. The top seven in the four super regions make the playoffs. … QB Chris Brimm is 711 yards from becoming NDC’s all-time leading passer. The record is held by South grad Ray Russ, who threw for 7,881 yards in his career.

