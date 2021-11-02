CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argo Blockchain mines record 597 BTC during Q3 2021

By Martin Young
CoinTelegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain has just released its Q3 financial report detailing record-setting revenues for the period. The London-headquartered company reported that it had mined 597 Bitcoin (BTC) and “BTC equivalents” during the third quarter of 2021. At current prices, Argo’s Bitcoin haul would be worth roughly $36.5...

Neal Stephenson, a popular sci-fi writer coined the phrase “metaverse” in his first best-selling and breakthrough 1992 novel, Snow Crash. Now that concept is becoming a reality, and what’s more, you can invest in the metaverses. In Ready Player One, The OASIS is another example of an advanced virtual reality. Numerous other sci-fi authors, such as Ian M Banks, have created and used similar concepts within their novels.
SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
Momentum in the cryptocurrency market is back on the rise on Nov. 8 after a solid rally from Bitcoin (BTC) placed its price back above $66,000 and Ether (ETH) hit a new all-time high at $4,793. The gains from the largest two cryptocurrencies helped to kick-start a market-wide rally that lifted the total cryptocurrency market cap above $3 trillion for the first time.
With Bitcoin (BTC) trading within 2% of its all-time high and Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) pushing into previously uncharted price ranges, CoinGecko estimates that the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization has broken above $3 trillion for the first time. According to CoinGecko, the total crypto market cap broke...
Bitcoin (BTC) held $65,000 during Nov. 8 as major gains seemed unfazed by Tesla (TSLA) stock losing 5% at the Wall Street open. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD down around $900 at $65,500 after hitting highs of $66,433 on Bitstamp. Overnight success was tapered by the...
United States cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has rolled out a new standalone browser extension for its Coinbase Wallet, giving users the ability to more easily access thousands of digital assets on decentralized exchanges, commonly known as DEXs. Beginning Monday, Coinbase Wallet will be available as a standalone browser extension, which means...
Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
Credit card giant Mastercard made a big splash in the digital asset market on Tuesday by announcing the launch of crypto-linked payment cards across the Asia-Pacific region. In partnership with three cryptocurrency service providers, namely Amber Group and Bitkub in Thailand and CoinJar in Australia, Mastercard will offer crypto-funded payment cards that enable users to instantly convert their digital assets into traditional fiat money.
Bitcoin (BTC) has broken into new all-time highs, with the asset last changing hands in the mid $67,000-range. During the final hour of Nov. 8 UTC time, BTC pushed into uncharted prices, with bulls firmly taking control of the markets as price action retested Oct. 20’s previous high of roughly $67,000.
Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
Anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock is probably aware that the gaming industry has been on an absolute tear. It’s one of the industries that has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic in a big way. That said, the average investor might not be aware of the following growth...
Nonfungible token-based projects like Loot and The N Project have helped spike interest in the Metaverse to an all-time high, raising hopes again that blockchain will finally break through to the masses. Will it, or is history doomed to repeat itself? The problem is that the very things that capture the imagination of the public are the very same things that ultimately degrade the performance of the underlying platforms and raise barriers to entry higher than ever. In this article, I’ll explore the fundamental issues responsible for creating this dynamic with the goal of helping address these issues once and for all.
Bitcoin (BTC) traders appear undecided on the next step, and this is reflected in the price oscillating between $58,400 and $63,400 over the last 14 days. There are some bearish signals coming from the United States regulatory front, but at the same time, the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) surpassing $1.2 billion in assets under management has also boosted investors’ expectations.
We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seem to be plastered anywhere you look these days. From news reports to celebrities like Kim Kardashian pitching cryptocurrency on Instagram, it’s clear everyone—from old school banks to millennials—wants in on the action. But to break into the crypto-verse, you’ll need to visit a crypto exchange, or a digital network where you can turn your dollars into DOGE (or any other cryptocurrency). To help you pick the...
Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, have been dominating the crypto market this year. With sales topping over $2.5 billion during the first half of 2021, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that both the crypto community and mainstream creators are launching NFTs in hopes of driving revenue and engagement. The rise of the Metaverse has also pushed the adoption of NFTs, demonstrating the value of nonfungibles for major brands and social media platforms alike.
