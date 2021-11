NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021-- The pandemic has highlighted a stark divide in how different demographics experience work, according to Mercer’s 2021 Inside Employees’ Minds study that surveyed over 2,000 US-based employees on what has been termed “The Great Resignation.” The findings showed that attraction and retention challenges are likely to continue in certain segments of the workforce, where there is a disconnect between what employees want and what employers are offering. While the “Great Resignation” implies a mass exodus of workers across demographics, a “Great Reckoning” signifies that only particular groups of workers – those who feel their employers are not meeting their needs – are considering leaving their job.

