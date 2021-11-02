Marion County School Board solidifies stance on bullying in schools

FAIRMONT — Marion County parents have spoken out about increased reports of bullying in the schools, and some school board members are calling for a crack down.

At the regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night, three school board members joined in person while members Donna Costello and James Saunders attended the meeting via phone due to health concerns.

The subject that dominated the latter portion of the meeting was increased reports of bullying around the county. Friday afternoon, several parents went to the central office to speak with School Superintendent Donna Hage about their concerns regarding student harassment.

“We absolutely are reflecting on ways that we can be better and make sure every [bullying] report that is made is taken seriously,” Hage said Monday night. “As well as ways to work with law enforcement and mental health providers in the community.”

Hage said that the majority of these cases are likely due to poor social education, as well as students lacking solid, in-person education for much of the previous school year.

Saunders disagrees.

“We keep blaming it on the fact that kids are back in school five days. I disagree with that, you’re going to either bully someone or you’re not.” Saunders said over speaker phone. “If we’re going to have zero-tolerance on drugs, we need zero-tolerance on bullying and stop this thing. We have to be strong on this.”

Hage partially agreed that there would still be some bullying if COVID wasn’t a factor, but she said the increase the school system is seeing is too large to ignore outside factors.

“There are students that would potentially bully regardless of the pandemic, but [the pandemic] is a large dynamic we’re working with,” Hage said. “We don’t write any student off and say once they’re a bully they’re always a bully. We want to look at each situation and help them in the best way we can.”

While Saunders was vocal about a zero-tolerance crack down, other board members felt that, while there are ways the discipline system can be improved, the school board has other programs in the works aimed at combatting the rise of bullying incidents.

At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the hiring of community interventionists in the East Fairmont and West Fairmont attendance areas. The interventionists will provide parents and families with help, resources and information that the schools offer.

The search for candidates in the North Marion attendance area is ongoing.

The hope is to target parents and grandparents and make them aware of programs that can help families support their school-age children.

“As far as anti-bullying goes, prevention is always best if we can do that,” School Board President Mary Jo Thomas said. “I think that we can have some community help with it as well. I applaud our principals and superintendent for being active and involved in the communities.”

While the school board can lay down regulations and policy, school principals have the say in discipline.

If a student experiences harassment in school, Hage recommends speaking to the principals or counselors and filling out a harassment report form, which are available at every school to both students and parents.

COVID-19

Case numbers in Marion County Schools continue to slowly fall, as do numbers in the county at large.

At the start of the school year, the superintendent announced that the district would enforce a mask mandate if the county turned orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’s COVID map.

Now, several counties around Marion are falling below orange, Monongalia is currently in the green zone. However, even if Marion County does fall out of the orange, Hage said the mask mandate will stay in effect until after Thanksgiving at the very least.

“Currently we are under a mask mandate through the end of the first semester,” Hage said. “We are seeing a decrease and we hope it remains a decrease. I look for a mask mandate to stay in place until at least Thanksgiving. I am hopeful that we’ll see a such a decrease that we can relieve some of the mitigation strategies and mandates.”

In other business:

Principals from Jayenne and Fairview Elementary schools gave the board an update as part of the superintendent’s ongoing hearings from the district principals.

The board approved funding for several field trips.

The board approved sending district teachers to the annual Model Schools Conference.

The next board meeting will be Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the central office.