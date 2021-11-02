CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The debate on greenhouse gas emissions: Science is clear, but political path forward isn’t

By Amanda Gokee NEW HAMPSHIRE BULLETIN
 7 days ago

On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers had a heated debate over a bill that would establish goals for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a climate action plan. New Hampshire is the only New England state that hasn’t established a goal for reducing emissions, which is a problem,...

PTTGCA’s Goal: Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions

DILLES BOTTOM — The company that hopes to build an ethane cracker plant in Belmont County set a new goal for itself — it aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions across its corporate portfolio to zero by 2050. PTT Global Chemical America is the U.S. subsidiary of GC Group,...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Measurement of the Built Environment

Greenhouse gas emissions are considered to be the emissions of toxic gasses in the atmosphere due to the greenhouse effect. The greenhouse effect is the effect of the 'glass garden' by literal translation although what does that mean for us except the feeling of a garden with sunlight and a glass façade. The greenhouse effect is the feeling of being uncomfortable in a larger space with direct sunlight coming in and lots of surrounding partly or fully visible. Not only that, it is the feeling of a large percentage of humidity in the air and the non - standard space which is not meant to be a habitable space but only as a garden because it isn't possible to use such rooms for a longer time duration by people and the feeling of hard breathing, stress and other issues becomes clearly visible.
ENVIRONMENT
UMD Researchers Convert Methane Without Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Scientists at the University of Maryland have created a way to convert one of the primary greenhouse gases—methane—into a range of valuable commodity chemicals while releasing no climate-changing emissions in the process. The achievement, detailed Wednesday in the journal Advanced Energy Materials, is a major opportunity for the chemical and...
ENVIRONMENT
New York City pension funds commit to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

Three New York City pension funds have committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in their investment portfolios by 2040. The involved pension funds include the New York City Employees’ Retirement System (NYCERS), the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS), and the New York City Board of Education Retirement System (BERS).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
COP26 participants use flawed greenhouse gas emissions data as States underreport

Glasgow [UK], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The participants of the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow are using flawed data on greenhouse gas emissions, as many countries underreport their emissions to the United Nations, The Washington Post reported. The newspaper has analyzed the reports of...
ENVIRONMENT
UN system generated 25% fewer greenhouse gas emissions in 2020

With significant travel restrictions and large portions of personnel working from home in 2020, the UN system generated approximately 25 per cent fewer greenhouse emissions than in the year before. That’s one of the key points to emerge from the Greening the Blue Report 2021, the first study to reveal...
ENVIRONMENT
The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Davidson Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory First Step To Carbon Neutrality Goal

Results from the first Town of Davidson greenhouse gas inventory for government operations found four sectors—buildings, streetlights, vehicle fleet, and employee commutes—produced almost 95% of the town’s total CO2 emissions. Compiling utility and fuel data from 2019, this inventory is one of the first and most assertive steps the town has taken toward meeting the ambitious goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2037. The goal and inventory were introduced in the Davidson Sustainability Framework, which was adopted by the Board of Commissioners in April 2021. The results are essential to laying out plans for the next steps in addressing greenhouse gas pollution. By putting numbers to these sectors, town staff can be sure that they are tackling issues with the highest impact every step of the way.
ENVIRONMENT
Interior to Weigh Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Oil Leasing (1)

The Interior Department is drafting environmental assessments that would, for the first time, analyze greenhouse gas emissions and consider the social cost of emissions related to oil and gas lease sales planned for 2022, the agency said Friday. The agency’s Bureau Land Management announced it will also analyze impacts of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT

