CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Robert Azzi: The blight of book banning

By Robert Azzi
The Eagle Times
 7 days ago

From Judah’s King Jehoiakim who burned a scroll written by prophet Jeremiah, to Roman Catholic Emperor Jovian reducing the Library of Antioch to ashes, to the library at Nalanda, India, a vast repository of Buddhist learning, incinerated by Muslims, to Nazis torching “un-German” books on Berlin’s Opernplatz, to “Harry Potter” books...

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The forgotten history of Republican book banning

A conservative stock character is making a comeback: the book banner. For the past few years, Republicans have pretended they're defending free speech and free inquiry in schools against censorious liberals with their safe spaces and trigger warnings. In reality, conservatives have a mile-long history of trying to suppress the teaching of books they find uncomfortable.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Tolley M. Jones: Racism is killing me every day

As a Black woman, I am twice as likely as a white person to die of COVID-19. I also have high blood pressure and asthma, two conditions that occur at higher rates in Black Americans. Those medical conditions contribute to my odds of having a fatal outcome if I contract COVID-19.
HEALTH
UV Cavalier Daily

WYLES: Celebrate banned books

During my senior year of high school, I read Toni Morrison’s debut novel “The Bluest Eye.” It presents sexual assault, incest and violence in manners that required me to step away from the book before returning. It’s a hard read — but it’s also one deserving of attention for its powerful spotlight on Black women’s tribulations. As such, I was saddened when my English teacher at the time told me she believed she’d be fired for teaching “The Bluest Eye,” which sat in our school’s storage room of teaching materials. I’m lucky to have read Zora Neale Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God” in high school, a novel addressing similar themes as Morrison’s. Hurston’s book, though, isn’t without its challengers either. Books like these — worthy of study and rich with creativity and commentary — should not sit untouched in storage rooms, kept out of learning spaces.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ban censors, not books

Thank you, Miranda Doyle, for your Oct. 24 opinion piece “A social media uproar, a book challenge in Roseburg.” I grew up in a small Georgia college town with a library smaller than a 7-Eleven. There was no separate children’s section. I was a voracious reader, and no one – librarian, teacher or parent – ever told me what I could or couldn’t read. I attribute that little library to introducing me to lives and places far beyond my tiny world. My fascination with other cultures and love of learning eventually led me to earn a master’s degree in anthropology and a rewarding 25-year career as a librarian.
ROSEBURG, OR
expressnews.com

Editorial: List request opens door to book bans

In the classic novel, “Fahrenheit 451,” “firemen” turn books into ashes. Genius goes up in flames, the books disappearing into the ether, never to enlighten minds young and old. The firemen incinerate the books because, benighted though they are, they know one thing: Words are more powerful than any weapon...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

A new book captures Cokie Roberts and her 'Life Well Lived'

We paid a visit to the grave of Cokie Roberts. The longtime NPR journalist died two years ago. She's buried here in Washington, D.C. And we visited with her husband, Steve Roberts, and her daughter, Rebecca Roberts. Where are we?. REBECCA ROBERTS: So this is Historic Congressional Cemetery. It's been...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tahereh Mafi
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
William Pynchon
Person
Toni Morrison
Seacoast Online

Azzi: Racism thrives beneath the shadows of the pomegranate tree

The opening of Tariq Ali’s historical novel, "In the Shadows of the Pomegranate Tree," set in Spain during the Reconquista, describes Christian soldiers - acting on orders of Cardinal Ximénez de Cisneros, head of the Spanish Inquisition - storming the libraries and houses of Moorish Grenada. They seize approximately 5,000 irreplaceable philosophical and theological works and toss them - medical manuscripts were exempt - into a huge bonfire in Grenada’s center as residents, tears streaming down their faces, are forced to watch.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Fox News

Outrage as McAuliffe again accuses Youngkin of trying to ban Black-authored books: 'This is a lie'

Analysts and fact-checkers came for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe after he falsely said his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin was trying to get Black-authored books banned from schools in an appearance on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Toni Morrison's award-winning "Beloved," used as reading material in some schools, includes graphic depictions...
POLITICS
The Eagle Times

Poor Elijah’s Almanack: Conference reminiscence

Poor Elijah was browsing through his school’s nonfiction shelves when a fourth grader asked for help finding books about World War III. Poor Elijah politely informed him we hadn’t fought Number Three yet. “So how come it’s already got a number?”. Poor Elijah explained how numbering wars was a tricky...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Burning#Slavery#Roman Catholic#Jovian#Buddhist#Muslims#Nazis#Puritans#Calvinism#Native American
The Eagle Times

Letter to the Editor: Uncivil war

The fast-rising number of domestic assaults and road-rage incidents noted in your recent cautionary editorial (Perspective, Oct. 14) might seem like isolated grievances with no common cause. But when the social fabric frays this badly — even in peaceable Vermont — it’s time to ask why people are so angry. Nothing happens in a vacuum.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Berlin, DE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: So much buzz, but what is critical race theory?

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It has become a major issue in the Virginia governor’s race. Former President Donald Trump has railed against it. Republicans in the U.S. Senate introduced a resolution condemning any requirement for teachers to be trained in it. And several Republican-controlled states have invoked it in legislation restricting how race can be taught in public schools.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around 1 in 5 children ages 9...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RNB Cincy 100.3

When It Comes to Immigration, Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong

If not for the crisis facing Haitians at the border, many people would still question me when I say that immigration is indeed a Black issue. While Haiti is fresh in our psyche, it would be detrimental to Haitian asylum seekers to neglect to see the broader scope of challenges facing diverse populations of Black immigrants. As much as Haitian migrants want relief, they understand the impact of America’s immigration crisis on fellow Black immigrants at and within the border.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy