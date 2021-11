This is what The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus had to say about news making headlines recently:. A thumbs up that across destinations nationwide, the U.S. travel industry will welcome vaccinated international visitors back to the United States after 19 months of pandemic-related border restrictions. That includes our neighbors to the north. Beginning on Monday, international inbound travel will bring visitors and their wallets to Vermont and elsewhere.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO