When Robert Louis Stevenson sailed out of San Francisco, California, in June of 1888, to explore the South Seas, he had an itinerary of sorts, always subject to change, either by whim or necessity. In Oceania, at that time, RLS would learn that an itinerary was a pipe dream where all plans seemed to hinge on pure chance. “No post runs in these islands,” he says in his book In the South Seas. “Communication is by accident; where you may have designed to go is one thing, where you shall be able to arrive, another…” But one part of his itinerary he thought he was sure of–going home again to greater Britannia when all this sailing around was finally out of his system.

