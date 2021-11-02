CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
 7 days ago
ATLANTA — Donald Trump was threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked him to help “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden, Raffensperger writes in a new book. The book, “Integrity Counts,” was released Tuesday. In it, Raffensperger depicts...

