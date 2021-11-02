Rain, snow showers, expected Tuesday

Another atmospheric river is set to move through the region late Monday into Tuesday. This one won’t be nearly as strong as the one that moved through in October, but it is capable of producing strong winds, heavy snow, and decent rainfall in the valley. The snow level will stay fairly high with this system, with just rain expected in the lowest elevations. The foothills could see a little snow mix in, but more rain than anything else. The foothills could get more than a half inch of rain by Tuesday evening.
