Rain, snow showers, expected Tuesday

KDVR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will stay in the 40s on Tuesday,...

kdvr.com

siouxlandnews.com

First snow showers of the season expected this week

After a pleasant and very mild weekend in Siouxland, cooler air will begin to move into the region today. Highs will reach the upper 50s by the afternoon with clouds increasing through the day. Mostly cloudy skies will bring with them the chance for isolated rain showers on Tuesday, however...
KAAL-TV

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

With temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday looks to be that first major snow chance since the first few months of the year. Exact snowfall totals are tough to tell at this time, but it will be essential to give yourself extra time out on the roads due to drivers not being back into the hang of driving when snow is on the ground.
977wmoi.com

Snow Possible in Last Half of November

November looks to be a roller coaster in terms of weather in Illinois. Frost with mild temps were seen throughout the area last week. And don’t count out some snow opportunities in the back half of the month. John Baranick is an agriculture meteorologist with DTN. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
KTLA

Sierra Nevada pass to close with widespread rain, snow forecast for NorCal

A new storm system approaching Northern California was expected to start bringing widespread rain and high-elevation snow on Monday, the National Weather Service said. Winter weather advisories were set to take effect in the late afternoon and last into early Tuesday. Mountain travelers were warned to expect chain controls and delays. In the Sierra Nevada, […]
kiwaradio.com

First Snow Of The Season Possible This Week?

Northwest Iowa — A storm system will move into the region by the middle of the week, bringing rain on Wednesday and Thursday – changing to light snow on Thursday night into early Friday as temperatures fall. In addition, windy conditions will be prevalent for Thursday and Friday. There is...
klcc.org

Forecasters say Oregon could see a cool, wet winter

Forecasters say Oregon could be in store for a cooler and wetter than normal winter. The Portland office of the National Weather Service held a briefing Friday on the winter weather outlook for emergency management officials of three coastal counties. The upshot: Oregon is expected to feel the effects of a "La Niña" weather pattern this winter.
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Wednesday's storm in south-central Kansas is expected to bring cooler temperatures

Hope you enjoyed the nice weather over the weekend because we reached the part of the year where temperatures start to become a rollercoaster ride. Last week we had temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but it won't get as bad as that. The forecast has the south-central Kansas region between the 50s and 60s, but in a five-day span, a lot of things could happen.
101.5 WPDH

WEATHER: Is Warmer Weather On The Way Again?

The cold nights that ended last week persisted through the weekend, as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday and Sunday nights. But according to forecasts, warmer could be on the way this week. Some long-range forecasts had called for warmer than average temperatures to last well into this fall. How warm will it get? Could more rain be on the way by late week?
KHQ Right Now

Valley rain and mountain snow

Our next system rolls in early Tuesday morning, bringing a round of valley rain and mountain snow to the Inland northwest. Snow levels drop to 3500 feet for the Cascades, producing a round of winter weather watches and advisories for mountain passes through Tuesday night. Winds also pick up through...
KTVN.com

Atmospheric River Expected to Bring More Rain, Snow, and Wind

Another atmospheric river is set to move through the region late Monday into Tuesday. This one won’t be nearly as strong as the one that moved through in October, but it is capable of producing strong winds, heavy snow, and decent rainfall in the valley. The snow level will stay fairly high with this system, with just rain expected in the lowest elevations. The foothills could see a little snow mix in, but more rain than anything else. The foothills could get more than a half inch of rain by Tuesday evening.
FOX 28 Spokane

Valley rain and mountain snow

Our next system rolls in early Tuesday morning, bringing a round of valley rain and mountain snow to the Inland northwest. Snow levels drop to 3500 feet for the Cascades, producing a round of winter weather watches and advisories for mountain passes through Tuesday night. Winds also pick up through...
Fox News

US temperatures set to rebound this week

A pretty quiet start is expected to the week with temperatures rebounding quite significantly across the Central U.S. Daytime highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average. The Northwest and Central California are in for another storm system bringing rain along the coast and snow in the mountains. A...
