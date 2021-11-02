CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Coalfields transition

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

I hope to address a critical juncture in our economic growth and sustainability. Our efforts to address this ever-evolving crisis are imperative as we navigate strengthening the foundation for future economic success. Between 1990 and 2019 employment in Virginia’s coalfields fell from 10,600 jobs to just 2,500, dropping steeply...

ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Transition to green energy needed

The year is 2050. Before you leave for your morning walk to work, you put on a mask because the air quality is so bad. This is because of the wildfires around the country. It is October, but it’s still 90 degrees out. Your family recently left New Orleans and moved inland to avoid rising sea levels. You hope that you are far enough inland to avoid the Category 6 hurricanes that Louisiana has faced for the past 10 years.
Thousand Oaks Acorn

VCTC seeks transit input

The Ventura County Transportation Commission is seeking community input to help plan the future of transportation in the county. Residents can participate in the update of the commission’s transportation plan by filling out an online, map-based survey and signing up to receive information. The plan is a document that will...
pvtimes.com

Letters to the Editor

Really, you don’t want solar but don’t mind trash?. For those of you who are opposed to the possible solar panels in the desert, maybe you should start complaining about a problem that we already have. Go out in the desert and you will not believe how much rotting trash, old carpeting, stoves, refrigerators, tires, you name it, is out there. Or, easier yet, just drive around the streets of Pahrump where just about every other block you will find the same thing in the front yards of people. Along with all of that, there are more broken down, leaking cars in town than there are working cars. These dead car lots are leaking oil, fluids and gasoline into the ground where our precious drinking water is. You drive by it every day and never complain? Go out to Sandy Valley and you’ll find an entire dump stretching the western side of town with nothing but trash and crap. To make it even worse, we have a FREE dump!!
Virginia State
localsyr.com

Understanding the Transition to Medicare

Medicare open enrollment is underway and Clark Gronsbell with Fiscal Fitness wants to make your transition easy to understand and navigate. Clark has four simple steps to understanding Medicare and there is no additional charge for his service. Clark Gronsbell is the owner and founder of fiscal fitness. For nearly...
virginiamercury.com

Coalfield stalwart Appalachian Power adds first solar projects to generation portfolio

Appalachian Power, the primary electric utility supplying Virginia’s coalfields region, has begun drawing power from solar. On Thursday, the utility announced it has added 20 megawatts of solar power from Leatherwood Solar in Henry County to the portfolio of facilities it relies on to generate energy for Virginia customers. Leatherwood, which began supplying the utility at the end of August, is expected to produce enough energy to power approximately 3,600 homes.
woodmac.com

COP26: The economics of the energy transition

Based on current evidence, the global economy is set to double in size by 2050. Targeting unbridled growth makes economic sense but keeping a 1.5 °C pathway in sight will require rapid reduction in the carbon intensity of economic activity. The final briefing in our weekly series in the run...
Morgan Griffith
Tim Kaine
New York Post

White House: Biden will sign infrastructure bill when Congress reopens

Forget about a thousand words, this picture’s going to be worth $1.2 trillion. After pressing Congress to urgently pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, President Biden is now holding up the Senate- and House-passed legislation — until he can gather key members of Congress for a bill-signing photo op.
AFP

Cuban businesses plead for US sanctions lift

Private business owners in Cuba urged US President Joe Biden to lift economic sanctions against the communist island in an open letter published on Monday. But the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions tightened under former US president Donald Trump has hit Cuba with its worst economic crisis since 1993, with 250,000 small businesses folding in recent months. 
Roanoke Times

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised.
