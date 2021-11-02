Letter: Coalfields transition

Really, you don’t want solar but don’t mind trash?. For those of you who are opposed to the possible solar panels in the desert, maybe you should start complaining about a problem that we already have. Go out in the desert and you will not believe how much rotting trash, old carpeting, stoves, refrigerators, tires, you name it, is out there. Or, easier yet, just drive around the streets of Pahrump where just about every other block you will find the same thing in the front yards of people. Along with all of that, there are more broken down, leaking cars in town than there are working cars. These dead car lots are leaking oil, fluids and gasoline into the ground where our precious drinking water is. You drive by it every day and never complain? Go out to Sandy Valley and you’ll find an entire dump stretching the western side of town with nothing but trash and crap. To make it even worse, we have a FREE dump!!

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO