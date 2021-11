Conservatives like to talk about the U.S. Constitution, but when it comes right down to it, they either don’t like it or don’t understand it. The current flap over teaching about America’s history of racism is a good example. The Constitution guarantees our citizens the right of free speech. Yet conservatives and the radical wing of the Republican Party are doing their best to censor free speech about the slavery that lasted centuries and whose legacy remains with us today.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO