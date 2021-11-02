CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit

By ROBERT JABLON and DON THOMPSON
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bT3nP_0cjniByu00
California Opioid Crisis Trial FILE - A protester gathers containers that look like OxyContin bottles at an anti-opioid demonstration in front of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington on April 5, 2019. A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, that said the governments hadn't proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling on Monday that said the governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance.

“There is simply no evidence to show that the rise in prescriptions was not the result of the medically appropriate provision of pain medications to patients in need,” Wilson wrote in a ruling of more than 40 pages.

“Any adverse downstream consequences flowing from medically appropriate prescriptions cannot constitute an actionable public nuisance,” the ruling said.

Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Clara counties and the city of Oakland argued that the pharmaceutical companies misled both doctors and patients by downplaying the risks of addictions, overdoses, deaths and other health complications while overstating the benefits for long-term health conditions.

The plaintiffs said they were disappointed by the ruling but planned to appeal to “ensure no opioid manufacturer can engage in reckless corporate practices that compromise public health in the state for their own profit.”

The lawsuit names Johnson & Johnson, along with AbbVie Inc’s Allergan subsidiary, Endo International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and others.

The companies had argued in court filings “that opioid medications are an appropriate treatment for many chronic-pain patients” and that much of their marketing mimicked approved warnings by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Historically, the local jurisdictions say, the powerful drugs had been used only immediately after surgeries or for other acute, short-term pain, or for cancer or palliative care.

The drugmakers “successfully transformed the way doctors treat chronic pain, opening the floodgates of opioid prescribing and use,” the lawsuit contended. “This explosion in opioid prescriptions and use has padded Defendants’ profit margins at the expense of chronic pain patients.”

The federal government says nearly a half-million Americans have died from opioid abuse since 2001.

All sides have acknowledged that there is an opioid abuse epidemic.

Wilson said drug abuse hospitalizations and overdose deaths “starkly demonstrate the enormity of the ongoing problem.”

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said the “crisis is a tremendously complex public health issue” but the decision showed it engaged in “appropriate and responsible” marketing of its prescription painkillers.

Endo International said the decision was “thorough and thoughtful” following months of testimony and that the company’s “lawful conduct did not cause the widespread public nuisance at issue” in the lawsuit.

Teva said it was pleased with the ruling but “a clear win for the many patients in the U.S. who suffer from opioid addiction will only come when comprehensive settlements are finalized and resources are made available to all who need them."

The plaintiffs projected that, based on experts’ estimates, it could cost $50 billion to provide comprehensive opioid abatement programs in the four jurisdictions that filed the lawsuit. The money would go for things like ongoing opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties.

The California case was the first such U.S. lawsuit when it was filed in 2014, prosecutors said at the time. But thousands of similar lawsuits have since been filed nationwide by cities, counties and states.

It was just the second such case to go to trial, after an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $465 million in 2019. The company is appealing that decision.

A similar trial is underway in federal court in West Virginia, where local governments sued the nation’s three biggest drug-distribution companies: AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. Other lawsuits have resulted in massive settlements or proposed settlements.

Johnson & Johnson and those three companies in July were in the final stages of negotiating a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of government lawsuits, though it could take months to get final approval from state and local governments.

New York state separately has a $1 billion-plus deal involving the three drug distributors. But it is going to trial against are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Endo International and AbbVie Inc., the same defendants as in the California case.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Johnson & Johnson previously settled with New York for $230 million before a trial started there against manufacturers, regional distribution companies and pharmacies. Johnson & Johnson has said it is prepared to contribute up to $5 billion to a national settlement.

The deals did not stop the trials in West Virginia and California. The weekslong California trial started April 19.

___

Thompson reported from Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EXPLAINER: How crowdfunding helps real Astroworld victims

In the hours following the pandemonium at the Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and dozens injured, the requests for donations started multiplying on social media. Some immediately seemed genuine. The family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, a junior at Heights High School in Houston, was looking for help with...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Drugs#Mckesson Corp#Drug Abuse#Ap#Abbvie Inc#Allergan#Endo International
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: Find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars. It's one of the mandates along with a burst of new spending aimed at improving auto safety amid escalating road fatalities in the $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Global COVID-19 cases top quarter of a billion

The coronavirus has infected more than 250 million people worldwide in less than two years, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. By Monday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide stood at 250,306,133. Meanwhile, more than 5 million global virus-related fatalities have been reported, the Johns Hopkins data indicated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

LONDON — (AP) — European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.
BUSINESS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is to hear arguments in a case about whether Texas must allow a chaplain to pray audibly and touch a prisoner during an execution. Executions in Texas, the nation's busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won't take anyone off death row but could make clear what religious accommodations officials must make for inmates who are being put to death.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Macy’s to boost hourly minimum wage to $15 by May 2022

NEW YORK — Macy’s Inc. on Monday became the latest retailer to announce plans to boost minimum hourly pay in a bid to attract more talent in a squeezed labor market. The department store chain confirmed it will raise its minimum wage for both new and current employees to $15 per hour by May 2022, CNBC reported.
BUSINESS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy