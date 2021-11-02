CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

By BRIAN MELLEY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhzNX_0cjnhuIS00
APTOPIX Saving Sequoias Caryssa Rouser, a propagation specialist with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plants a sequoia tree on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger)

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. — (AP) — Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees.

The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia.

“It’s really cool knowing it could be a big tree in like a thousand years,” she said.

The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a Michigan nonprofit that preserves the genetics of old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof but are at risk of being wiped out by more intense wildfires.

The giant sequoia is the world's largest tree by volume and closely related to the redwood, the world's tallest. Sequoias grow naturally only in a 260-mile (420 kilometers) belt of forest on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountains. They have a massive trunk and can grow over 300 feet (90 meters) tall. The coast redwood is more slender and is native near the Pacific Ocean in Northern California.

Giant sequoias — and redwoods — are some of the best fire-adapted plants. Thick bark protects their trunks, and their canopies can be so high they are out of reach of flames. Sequoias even rely on fire to help open their cones to disperse seeds, and flames clear undergrowth so seedlings can take root and get sunlight.

In recorded history, large sequoias had never incinerated before 2015. Destruction of the majestic trees hit unprecedented levels last year when 10% to 14% of the estimated 75,000 trees larger than 4 feet (1.2 meters) in diameter burned. Thousands more potentially were lost this year during fires that burned into 27 groves — about a third of all groves — in Sequoia National Park and the adjacent Sequoia National Forest. Scientists are still tallying the damage.

Climate change and a century of policies emphasizing extinguishing wildland blazes rather than letting some burn to prevent bigger future fires are to blame, said Christy Brigham, chief of resource management and science at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Hotter droughts have led to more intense fires that have burned through fuels accumulated through fire suppression.

Last year's destruction to the sequoias brought Brigham to tears.

“They’re so big and so old and so individual and iconic and quirky that even people who don’t love trees, love them. They speak for all the trees,” Brigham said. “The fact that we’ve now created fires that they can’t survive is very heartbreaking.”

To save the trees this year, extreme measures were taken, including wrapping trunks of the largest trees in a fire-resistant foil, setting up sprinklers, raking the flammable matter from around the trees and even using gel in the canopies to repel flames.

But those labor-intensive measures are not practical, Brigham said. More needs to be done before fire approaches, including thinning vegetation and using prescribed burns to reduce the buildup of vegetation. They are also thinking about replanting.

One of the areas that burned intensely last year was the Alder Creek grove, where the Sequoia Crest community has stood since the middle of last century. Half the 100 homes and cabins were destroyed, leaving empty concrete foundations next to charred tree stumps. Some blackened giants still stand sentry on steep hillsides in the area, 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

It was in that grove, one of the few privately owned, that Archangel had gathered cones and taken clippings over the past decade to clone and preserve the genes of two of the oldest and largest trees. One of those trees, named Stagg, the world's fifth-largest, survived while the fire killed one named Waterfall.

“Talk about divine providence,” said David Milarch, co-founder of Archangel. “Little did we know that Waterfall would burn down two years ago and we’d have the only seedlings of that tree.”

Milarch’s mission is to archive the genetics of ancient trees, breed them and replant them. He believes the oldest trees have superior genes that enabled them to live through drought, disease and fire and will give their offspring a better chance of survival.

When Milarch took clippings and cones from Stagg and Waterfall, the grove was still privately owned. But it was bought two years ago by Save the Redwoods League.

The league is already replanting in the grove to study if seedlings can survive where high-severity fire destroyed any ability for trees to naturally reproduce, said Joanna Nelson, science director for the organization.

While Nelson wouldn't rule out using seedlings from Stagg, estimated to be 3,000 years old, the project is designed to find the best genetic diversity to increase their survival.

“That genetic makeup served that tree very well for the past 3,000 years,” Nelson said. “However, we know that the next 3,000 years are going to be more difficult –- in terms of warming and drying land and air and bigger wildfires that are more frequent. We have conditions coming that these trees haven’t experienced.”

Nelson applauded the effort by Sequoia Crest to replant.

Residents who lost homes and those who were spared banded together to excavate water pipes to provide irrigation for the seedlings and, along with Archangel workers and volunteers, dug holes under a thin coat of snow last week and planted small green flags to mark planting locations.

Uta Kogelsberger, whose cabin was destroyed, said she doesn’t plan to rebuild but wants to leave a legacy she will probably never see.

“We are all in some ways responsible for these fires — the way we’ve been treating our planet,” Kogelsberger said. “The loss of the cabin was absolutely devastating, but the loss of the amazing ecosystem that surrounds it is just beyond compare. You know, you can replace a house, but you cannot replace a 2,000 to 3,000-year-old sequoia tree.”

Residents were joined last week by a science class of 7th and 8th graders from Springville, which sits at the bottom of the mountain, to help plant 150 of the 7-year-old seedlings.

Teacher Vicki Matthews drove the school bus up the cliff-hanging road above the Tule River canyon and into an evergreen forest that first turned a rusty shade from drought or fire damage and then gave way to entire stands of black trees silhouetted against the snow.

The 35 students fanned out across an area once known as “downtown” Sequoia Crest, where the original homes were built and now a sad scene of destruction with stumps poking from the snow like tombstones.

Ashtyn and two friends carefully removed the little tree from its pot, untangled the roots and planted it near a charred rock, packing the soil around it. They named it “Timmy the Tree.”

Ashtyn said she'd like to return once a year to see how it's growing. She hopes it becomes a giant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

A giant sequoia tree in Northern Michigan? Yes, and it’s not only surviving, but thriving

Dr. Bill Libby knows it’s an important tree to the world, and, given his credentials, that is really saying something. After all, Libby is a professor emeritus of forestry and genetics at the University of California-Berkeley, who has traveled the world for decades planting forestry projects and teaching at prestigious institutions all about the subject.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Today I Learned: Michigan Has Giant Sequoia Trees

The tree species, which was once thought to be partial to the climate of the mountains of California, also thrives up north. When you visit Sequoia National Park, at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range, the Rangers will tell you the Sequoias thrive there because the climate is conducive to their growth, which is the right mix of Mediterranean like summers and milder, but wet winters.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Channel 3-12

10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say

By Amanda Jackson, CNN As fire crews work to contain the KNP Complex Fire that has destroyed many of California’s iconic sequoia trees, it has been determined that 10,000 trees are a hazard and need to be removed. The wildfire that was sparked by lightning has been burning since early September and is only 63% The post 10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS San Francisco

Lightning-Caused Windy Fire Burned Hundreds Of Giant Sequoias

PORTERVILLE (CBS SF) — The lightning-caused Windy Fire burned into 11 giant sequoia groves, claiming hundreds of towering trees, before firefighters were finally able to get a handle on the raging wildfire, U.S. Forestry officials announced Tuesday. Progress of the fire has long been stopped, but it still remains only 92% contained. The burn zone left in its wake stretches for 97,528 acres through the heart of California’s sequoia county. Forestry officials said five of the 11 groves were entirely within Sequoia National Forest, two in the Tule River Indian Reservation and four are shared across agency boundaries. While the Forest Service is...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Traverse City Record-Eagle

New sequoias take root after fire guts giant trees

Recent wildfires have killed thousands of California's giant sequoias. Now a nonprofit is planting the offspring of one of the world's oldest and largest trees. It's part of an effort to protect "champion trees" from climate change. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Land of Giants: 10 Facts About Sequoia National Park

Tucked into the southern Sierra Nevada range, with elevations ranging from 1,300 feet to nearly 14,500 feet, Sequoia National Park is home to some of the world’s most breathtaking trees. Throughout this California park, towering mountain summits, marble caverns, and a variety of diverse landscapes help support habitats for plants...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Giant Sequoias#Seedling#Wildland Fire#Sequoia Crest
escalontimes.com

209 Home To Giant Sequoias And Majestic Redwoods

Redwoods in California's coastal mountains get more of the glory including being the official state tree but they are babes and petite in terms of girth and age compared to their giant sequoia cousins in the Sierra. Both species are unique to California and substantial groves of each tree can...
TRAVEL
Lake Geneva Regional News

Photos: Saving the giant sequoias

An effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a Michigan nonprofit that preserves the genetics of old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof but are at risk of being wiped out by more intense wildfires.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Weather Channel

One Non-Profit's Quest to Save the Sequoias After a Devastating Wildfire Season (PHOTOS)

California's giant sequoias were once viewed as nearly fire-proof. It's true that the ancient trees are remarkably resistant to fire. The trees' thick bark acts as a protective agent from flames, and their canopies can often be too high for fire to reach. Sequoias even benefit from wildfires, as the warmth produced by fire aids to open the trees' cones and distribute seeds, while the burn clears undergrowth so the seeds can take root.
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

How To Protect Your Cabin From Wildfires

Many of us who live in wildfire country have had a close call, or maybe even lost our homes to a blaze. According to Verisk Analytics research, 4.5 million homes in the U.S. are at high or extreme risk of wildfire. In the last 16 years, wildfires have burned close...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KSST Radio

From Ashes, We Rise Update: Repurposed Footage

While pre-production on From Ashes, We Rise is being revised, Andy Michell and I completed a short-form documentary using the footage from our trip to California. Originally, we planned to use this footage in the feature length documentary, From Ashes, We Rise, but with the revisions taking place, this footage no longer fit into the plan. It has been repurposed and a timeless documentary on The Race Across America has been created instead. Enjoy!
TV & VIDEOS
YubaNet

Washington native offers a sign of renewed hope for Giant Sequoia National Monument

November 8, 2021 – Letter of hope from Washington state native Susan (Sue) Pace to the Sequoia National Forest – October 9, 2021:. “Almost four years ago, my husband was given five sequoia seeds by a friend, and he soaked them and then planted the one seed that sprouted. A year later, my husband collapsed with a glioblastoma in the right temple area, and four months after that, he died at home, in our condo, surrounded by his family.
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

How the NFL is helping California town of Paradise recover from wildfire

Paradise, a small town in Northern California, was ravaged by the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history. In the latest edition of Once in a Lifetime, TODAY’s special series with NBC Sports, Steve Patterson looks at how the San Francisco 49ers are helping residents work their way back to normal.Oct. 25, 2021.
NFL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rising from the ashes

POST FALLS — Losing everything in a house fire is a difficult way to start over, but for Lynn Rinker and husband Steve, it was the love and support they received from the community that made it possible. Very early in the morning two days after last Christmas, their home...
POST FALLS, ID
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
AccuWeather

Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor

"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy