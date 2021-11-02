CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields Opens Coaches' Eyes

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 7 days ago

Coach Matt Nagy's absence from Sunday's loss could have affected the Bears in several ways.

How it affected Justin Fields is what's more important.

It's easy to read too much into a few comments after the game made by Fields when he just wants to get out of the interview room and go home. He did say he normally doesn't talk much to Nagy during games, which seemed strange.

However, some comments from Nagy himself on Monday and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo provide interesting insight into potential ways the franchise should handle a quarterback who provided the two most spectacular plays by a passer in decades.

If this sounds like hyperbole or exaggeration then go back and check out the touchdown pass Fields threw again on replay.

The Justin Fields TD Plays

Fields put the ball in an exact spot necessary so Josh Norman couldn't get it and a diving Jesse James could. An inch either way or high or low and it's not completed. He threw it at such a terrible angle while on the move that it looked like he might break a forearm or wrist trying to get it there but had no problem.

"So, that's a big-time NFL throw," Nagy said. "It's as simple as that, throwing to your left. And he had another one, to start the third quarter, the first play of the third quarter was another big-time NFL throw."

It even had Nagy yelling in his COVID seclusion.

"You love seeing it," Nagy said. "I was definitely a fan when that play happened and it got pretty loud. I was excited for our guys. That was fun."

The run was Michael Vick stuff, perhaps even Lamar Jackson level, and it apparently opened eyes.

Waking Up Matt Nagy

Perhaps it even provided Nagy with a moment of clarity.

"Sure, and again, that's probably a big part of us as a staff, too, being able to adapt and figure out, OK, man, there are so many moving parts to learning who he is as a quarterback and how he fits within this offense," Nagy said. "And I think yesterday, credit our coaching staff to put together opportunities for him to be able to do that, and then the players to execute it."

Nagy thinks they need to find ways to get Fields more chances to use his legs now. Maybe he's been too involved with getting Fields to learn the offense and defenses to realize what he actually had in a quarterback with 4.4-second speed in the 40.

Fields makes Patrick Mahomes look slow by comparison.

"We all know, I mean, you just saw, the runs—when he gets around the edge, most quarterbacks are going to get tackled when he's on the edge," Nagy said. "He had a few plays yesterday where it was him one-on-one with a D-end or an outside linebacker and they didn't have a shot and he turned it into a 15-yard scramble.

"We need to be able to allow him to get to those parts of his game. Yesterday, I thought you saw that."

Like your typical position coach, the thing DeFilippo noticed first on Fields' spectacular 22-yard touchdown run was how he got the team lined up. A player was out of position and Fields corrected it.

He did notice the running, though, calling the 22-yard run "generational," and added one other aspect about Fields' running.

"He did a really nice job protecting himself," DeFilippo said.

Fields either ran out of bounds or slid when required, and didn't look bad doing it.

"I think the thing you saw yesterday was the decisiveness in his running," DeFilippo said. "When he took off, he decided to go. That was a huge part of that game."

This hasn't always been the case with Fields. He was obviously being coached to go through his progressions before taking off and either ironically or not so ironically, Fields just let it all go and played naturally on a day when Nagy wasn't around.

Whether this had an impact or not, at least it seems a positive, at least, that Nagy is thinking of ways to use this in the offense.

Fields said after the game that more RPO plays were run and he's comfortable with the zone read. He also was comfortable throwing off bootlegs, like on the TD pass.

Moves and Counters

"Every game is different, obviously," DeFilippo said. "Yesterday, we got out on a couple of the nakeds and there was some room out there. There was some free access out there for him to get going, where some games. That's not going to be the case where some teams defend you differently against the edges.

"I think it's gonna be a game-by-game thing."

Even if it is, DeFilippo sees the threat of Fields' running as enough to scare defenses into limiting their pass rush. This can't bother the Bears' offensive line, which has allowed 30 sacks, the most in the NFL.

"To me, the No. 1 impact is you can't just tee off on the O-line," DeFilippo said. "You're going to have to be disciplined in your rush lanes, which means that you just can't run up the field on this guy. He's going to get up and out on you to see the runs that we saw yesterday.

"So, I think the No. 1 thing for sure. I think it's going to slow down the pass rush a little bit."

More than anything else, both coaches saw Sunday as an outgrowth of Fields gaining confidence in his own play and the offense.

Can Fields be as free and easy, so full of confidence when Nagy is back with the team looking over his shoulder?

It will be an interesting dynamic to watch the remainder of this season, and even beyond interesting if Fields can produce more of the type of plays he did Sunday.

