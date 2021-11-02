CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Roach: Protein in the urine should be investigated for a cause

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Dear Dr. Roach • My husband had many tests for bacteria in his urine. Three months ago, he had no protein in the urine; two months ago, the number of protein was 20; one month ago, the number was 100. His urologist is not concerned. My sister, who had amyloidosis that...

www.stltoday.com

