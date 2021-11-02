Dr. Roach: Protein in the urine should be investigated for a cause

Dear Dr. Roach • What can you tell me about cannabis products containing delta-8 THC? — M.O. Answer • Cannabis products have many active chemicals. The ones that have been best studied are the tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THCs are psychoactive, and the term THC generally refers to the delta-9 isomer, but several others, including delta-8, may also be found naturally in plants, in small amounts. Delta-8 has been reported to be less active than delta-9; however, it has not been studied as much as the delta-9 isomer. Cannabis that has less than 0.3% total THC may be sold as “hemp,” and is not psychoactive (does not cause a “high”). CBD itself is also not psychoactive, although some products sold as CBD may be contaminated with THC.

