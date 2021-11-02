Then & Now: Flores v Gase v Philbin, Game 40

There’s the same trope that is echoed years after an enormous cultural event. Where were you when J.F.K. was blasted, when the towers fell down, when David Johnson was traded? Before the pandemic hit we used to have to wake up a hour early, let the dogs out, squirt our black liquid into mugs, button up shirts, and sit in a car to carry our vessels to our spiritually desolate work space. I was there, sitting in my U boat, tied to the computer and the telephone, reading the news. Peter King wrote in the MMQB that he was hearing chatter that DeAndre Hopkins could be traded. Texans twitter responded, mocking the piece, sardonic and intransigent, laughing at the rumor. An hour later all that changed.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO