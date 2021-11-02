CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Then & Now: Flores v Gase v Philbin, Game 40

By driftinscotty
The Phinsider
 7 days ago

This is part of my ongoing series where I track the careers of the Dolphins' three most recent permanent head coaches, all at the same point in the their careers with Miami. This week, it's game 40, or season 3, game 8. Recap of Games 39:. Back in 2014,...

www.thephinsider.com

AllLions

Fan Brawl at SoFi Stadium Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated at SoFi Stadium by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. Matthew Stafford tossed back-to-back interceptions, spotting the Titans 14 points. The Rams went on to lose to one of the top teams in the AFC, 28-16. “I basically spotted them 14 points. Can’t...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Deshaun Watson a target for Panthers after Sam Darnold benching

The honeymoon phase of the Carolina Panthers’ marriage with Sam Darnold has seemingly come to an end. It was sweet in the beginning, with the Panthers racking up three wins to start the season. But since their 24-9 victory over the lowly Houston Texans in Week 3, the Panthers have gone 0-4. It’s gotten so bad for Darnold that he was benched in Week 7’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants. Could this signal a more serious pursuit of Deshaun Watson for the Panthers?
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Incompletions: Texans v. Cardinals (The David Johnson Revenge Game)

There’s the same trope that is echoed years after an enormous cultural event. Where were you when J.F.K. was blasted, when the towers fell down, when David Johnson was traded? Before the pandemic hit we used to have to wake up a hour early, let the dogs out, squirt our black liquid into mugs, button up shirts, and sit in a car to carry our vessels to our spiritually desolate work space. I was there, sitting in my U boat, tied to the computer and the telephone, reading the news. Peter King wrote in the MMQB that he was hearing chatter that DeAndre Hopkins could be traded. Texans twitter responded, mocking the piece, sardonic and intransigent, laughing at the rumor. An hour later all that changed.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins v Bills Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview the Miami Dolphins v the Buffalo Bills contest this Sunday. It’ll be quite a challenge for this team. Waddle and the rest of the offense will have to play their best game if Miami is going to be within reach in the 4th Quarter.
NFL
The Phinsider

Ravens vs Dolphins 2021 Thursday Night Football opening odds

For the first time since September 13, it is a Victory Monday in South Florida. It’s a day to be able to breathe a little and feel that seven-game losing-streak monkey climb off all our backs. The Miami Dolphins have finally won their second game of the 2021 season and it feels good to finally have a win again.
NFL
The Phinsider

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 9

Nothing is worse than a QB throwing a crucial pick to seal a loss in a hard fought game on the road. Poor Tua: his comeback stifled by a bad decision when it mattered most. Oh wait. That was Tom Brady. Looking elsewhere for little laughs is the only joy...
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs Texans 2021 final score, immediate reactions for Week 9

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have finished their game today as the Texans came to pay the Dolphins a visit at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a very low scoring, sloppy affair as the teams combined for 9 turnovers. Final Score. Texans 9 - Dolphins 17. First Half. We...
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 11/4/21: Chris Grier Meets With The Media

Chris Grier met with the media yesterday and addressed a variety of topics. Of course, Deshaun Watson was the major topic and Grier confirmed the team inquired about the Texans quarterback but the team decided to not go through with a trade at the moment. Grier was asked if they will look at Watson during the offseason and he simply stated the entire roster will be reevaluated after the season comes to an end.
NFL
The Phinsider

Armchair Scouting & Prediction: Houston Texans

We got a real drunken toddler wrestling match coming up this Sunday, and I'm here to break it down. Seriously, my hope is always to watch an opponents' two previous games, to get a sense of what they've been doing well or poorly in their most recent games. For this one, I was only able to watch the Texans game from last Sunday, a gnarly 38-22 loss that was far, far worse than even the score indicates.
NFL
The Phinsider

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Dolphins end all speculation

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson since the offseason. The will-they-won’t-they speculation for Miami continued into the 2021 regular season and continued to heat up as we approach the NFL trade deadline at 4pm ET today. The Dolphins officially are out of the pursuit however, a move that should end any possibility of the Texans moving Watson this year.
NFL
The Phinsider

PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins hit rock-bottom as trade deadline passes

The NFL trade deadline came and went, and the Miami Dolphins did not acquire Deshaun Watson, the 26-year old quarterback from the Houston Texans. This wasn’t a surprise. However, what was surprising (IMO) were all the reports that surfaced shortly after the media reported Miami would not be making the trade.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 11/3/21: Trade Deadline Passes And No Deshaun Watson

Well we can put the Deshaun Watson trade drama to bed, for the time being, as the Dolphins did not trade for the Texans quarterback. It appeared Watson only wanted to be traded to Miami, but Stephen Ross made the decision to not move forward with it due to Watson’s legal issues. That doesn’t mean this is over and it will likely be brought up again after the season is over. Tua Tagovailoa now has the rest of the season to prove that he can be the Dolphins franchise quarterback heading forward.
NFL
The Phinsider

Week 8 AFC East Recap: Bills remain dominant, Mike White shocks the world

Every week through the 2021 season, I’ll be recapping the action from around the AFC East. A companion article will be released later each week to preview the upcoming Sunday’s action for the Dolphins, Patriots, Bills, and Jets. Without further ado, let’s break down everything we saw from the AFC East in Week 8.
NFL
The Phinsider

Thursday Night Football: New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight in the weekly Thursday Night Football Game. This week’s TNF features a showdown between two of the less-heralded teams in the NFL right now, both from the AFC. The AFC East’s 3rd place New York Jets will travel to Indiana to take on the AFC South’s 2nd place Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins place DeVante Parker on injured reserve; WR suffered hamstring injury setback

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday the team placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve. Parker played 63 snaps last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, catching eight passes for 85 yards. It was Parker’s first game since the team’s Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Parker missed those games due to the hamstring, while he has also been dealing with a shoulder issue for most of the season.
NFL

