Sports

Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Verry Elleegant has surged home to win Melbourne Cup from pre-race favorite Incentivise...

abc17news.com

Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
Brisnet.com

Pizza Bianca serves up piping hot finish in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Trainer Christophe Clement savored his first Breeders’ Cup victory as Bobby Flay’s homebred Pizza Bianca sliced between foes late to get up in Friday’s $920,000 Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Under an inspired ride by Jose Ortiz, the 9.90-1 chance maneuvered from the tail of the field to prevail over the 17.70-1 Malavath and 6-1 Haughty in a frenetic finish.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
Fresno Bee

Twilight Payment looks for 2nd straight win in Melbourne Cup

Irish-trained and Australian-owned nine-year-old Twilight Payment will attempt to become the first horse to successfully defend a Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva won her third in a row in 2005 in Tuesday’s race at Flemington. The stayer will go into the 3,200-meter race having finished runner-up in the 2,800-meter Irish...
WORLD
Reuters

Tennis: Russia beat Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup title

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russia claimed its fifth Billie Jean King Cup title on Saturday as world number 40 Liudmila Samsonova erased a one-set deficit to overcome Swiss ace Belinda Bencic in a hard-fought second match of the finals. The 22-year-old Russian's 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory gave her team...
TENNIS
Sports
AFP

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic and Yibir takes Turf

South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while British-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown. Loves Only You became Japan's first Breeders' Cup champion by winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.
SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton vows to win F1 title ‘the right way’, not by crashing into Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to win his record-breaking eighth world championship the right way after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claimed this season’s title battle could be determined by a deliberate crash.In an interview with the Daily Mail, Wolff said “If it was to come to the scenario of the last race in Abu Dhabi, and they [Hamilton and Max Verstappen] were racing each other for the title, whoever is in front is absolutely going to try to do the same as in the [Ayrton] Senna-[Alain] Prost years.”Both the 1989 and 1990 championships were settled by Senna and Prost colliding...
MOTORSPORTS
abc17news.com

India bows out of T20 World Cup beating Namibia by 9 wickets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India has farewelled coach Ravi Shastri with a win after ending its Twenty20 World Cup campaign beating Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai. India was out of semifinals contention and made sure there was no slip-up with a complete performance. It limited Namibia to 132-8 and overhauled that with 136-1 in 15.1 overs. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin starred six wickets in the first half of the last Super 12 match. Then Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashed half-centuries in the second half. Sharma made 56 and Rahul an unbeaten 54 off 36 balls.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Xavi passed up Brazil chance in order to return to Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of fans were at the Camp Nou for the official presentation of Xavi Hernández as Barcelona coach. The supporters are hoping he can turn the team’s fortunes around after a dismal start to its first season post-Lionel Messi. Club great Xavi wanted to return so badly that he passed on a chance to coach Brazil. He says, “We spoke with the Brazilian federation. The idea was to be an assistant to (coach) Tite and to take over the squad after the Qatar World Cup. But my desire was to come to Barcelona.”
SOCCER
The Guardian

‘The time has come’: Dylan Alcott to retire from tennis after Australian Open

Dylan Alcott, one of Australia’s greatest tennis players, has called time on his celebrated career and will retire from the sport after next year’s Australian Open. Alcott, who earlier this year became the first man in any form of tennis to earn the calendar year golden slam of all four major titles and Paralympic or Olympic gold, will bid farewell in front of a home crowd at Melbourne Park in January.
TENNIS
AFP

Shastri hails India as one of cricket's 'greatest teams'

Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday said split captaincy will work for a side he called "one of the greatest" teams in cricket history. Already-eliminated India thrashed Namibia in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai in Virat Kohli's last game as captain in the shortest format. The game also ended Shastri's five-year tenure as coach of the national side who reached great heights under his guidance but failed to win a world crown. But Shastri believes a World Cup title is not far from the team who will have a new T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as their coach.
SPORTS
AFP

Sabalenka heads depleted field at WTA Finals

The increasingly unpredictable nature of women's tennis will be on display in Guadalajara on Wednesday when a severely depleted field brings the curtain down on a tumultuous 2021 season at the WTA Tour Finals. Six of the eight players in the field are playing in the WTA Finals for the first time, with Pliskova and Spain's Garbine Muguruza the only veterans.
TENNIS

