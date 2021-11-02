Substitutes replace handful of Santa Barbara Unified teachers who chose not to get COVID-19 vaccine

Substitutes replace teachers on unpaid leave due to vaccine mandate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Monday, Nov. 1 marked the mandate deadline for Santa Barbara Unified teachers and support staff to be fully vaccinated.

John Becchio, Ed.D., the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources said, "So today it is in effect, we did have about 10 staff members that had to go on unpaid leave of absence today, but as of today we had vaccine cards flood in last week in advance of this deadline and we have about 96 percent of our staff vaccinated today."

At least three of the staff members are teachers and the district has hired substitute teachers in their absence.

Dr. Becchio said about 70 religious exemptions have been granted and those workers will remain on the payroll until mid-December when their pay status will be considered on a case by case basis.

"There will be an unpaid leave go into effect December 17, our medical exemptions we are still working through the interactive process on those."

If an exemption request is considered valid the district will then decide what accommodations it can reasonably provide.

The district has chosen not to allow people who have already had COVID19 use that as a reason for exemption.

"Just having COVID does not exempt you from this vaccine mandate for the district."

The district is following the Centers for Disease Control's lead when it comes to medical reasons for exemptions.

One mandate opponent who has rallied outside the school board office said she received a letter about the exemptions.

An attorney representing teachers, coaches and staff issued the following statement:

“UnifySB, comprised of passionate and dedicated certificated / classified staff of Santa Barbara Unified School District (“SBUSD”), is representing teachers, coaches, and staff who have been given an ultimatum. Specifically, SBUSD has given them two choices: (1) take the COVID-19 vaccine against their wishes thereby waiving their constitutional rights to the free exercise of religion and civil rights under employment law; or (2) face unpaid leave and eventual future termination. However, UnifySB, and the employees it represents have chosen a third option: to fight for their rights in the court of law. –Tony Black, attorney for UnifySB.”

Vaccines are coming out for children five and older this month, and the district will be supporting the effort to get kids vaccinated.

"We will see what the state does on that, remember this is all a decision the board made to keep schools open and not have to repeat what we did last year, which is close schools and have remote instruction," said Dr. Becchio.

It remains to be seen if another mandate will follow.

Mandate critics plan to rally again outside the district office to voice their opposition.

