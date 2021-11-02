Cats can't allow letdown to linger

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Kentucky football program Saturday.

Early in the day, the Wildcats had begun to pick up steam as national analysts and pundits insisted that the Wildcats were on the precipice of a special season. By the time it was all said and done, they said, UK may have the opportunity to earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

It was always a long shot but still a possibility. Then reality hit in the form of a Buildog-shaped heartbreak.

UK, which had climbed to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, put up its worst performance of the season in a 31-17 loss to conference foe Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. The final score really wasn’t indicative of the bewildering absence of effort and urgency on the Cats’ part, either.

By the time Sunday rolled around, the Cats had fallen to No. 18, and any mention of a possible CFP bid was eradicated.

“Not very many good things this past week, that’s for sure,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said at his weekly press conference Monday. “We fell short in all areas.”

Not only did the Cats fall short on the field, but they also fell short in expectations. As UK continued to string together success after success throughout the season, hopes rose. Social media was abuzz about what was awaiting Kentucky if it could continue the momentum to season’s end — a New Year’s Day bowl bid or, perhaps, even a berth to the CFP.

Instead, the proverbial sky fell in Starkville.

“We weren’t as good as we could be,” Stoops said, “and that’s up to us.”

Assistant coach Vince Marrow even took to Twitter to apologize to UK fans.

Now, the Cats sit at 6-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC play, having lost their last two outings. They don’t have much time to sit and dwell on their recent shortcomings, though, as a hungry Tennessee squad comes to visit Kroger Field this weekend.

Despite their difference in records, the Volunteers (4-4, 2-3) aren’t a pushover, either. Tennessee enters on a two-game skid, but those losses also came against then-No. 15 Ole Miss and then-No. 3 Alabama.

With a meeting against top-ranked Georgia on tap next week, the Vols know their matchup against UK might be their only chance at a win in a month — and they’ll be motivated to capitalize on the Cats’ recent woes.

“Obviously, very anxious to get back on the field after a poor performance,” Stoops said. “For us, very anxious and excited to get back to work.

“Not very pleased with our performance. Rough day at the office yesterday, but today’s a new day.”

Which is true, after all.

No, UK won’t be selected to the College Football Playoff, but the Cats likely weren’t headed there anyway.

However, if they let Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State linger, it could easily snowball into a third consecutive defeat, and any hopes for a New Year’s Day bowl — a goal that remains very much within reach — will be dashed, as well.

UK has already qualified for a bowl game for a program-record sixth consecutive year, but now the remainder of the Cats’ slate is about jockeying for positioning in the postseason.

“Fortunately for us, we come home and play a rival in our home stadium,” Stoops said, “and we had played some good games, prior to this past week, at home.”

The national hype might be gone, but the Cats still have plenty left to achieve this year.