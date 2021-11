EPA introducing a new training program supported by the City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Community College and Bay College. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investing $3.8 million in developing the next generation of water professionals. A portion of that money, $500,000 awarded to the City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Community College and Bay College implementing fresh water and wastewater introduction and training to middle and high school students and provide opportunities for high unemployment neighborhoods.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO