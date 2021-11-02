Local teams set to begin state football playoffs

Owensboro’s Kenyatta Carbon runs against Henderson County’s Luke Dalton (30) and Brayden Powell Coleman (2) during Friday’s game at Rash Stadium. By Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro High School will be the first school to begin its postseason football quest when it hosts Grayson County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A state football playoffs.

That game is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Rash Stadium. No. 3 OHS is 9-1.

The Red Devils are the 5-A District 1 champs and have the third-best RPI in 5-A at .64784. That number will be significant after the first two rounds of the playoffs, which are in-district matchups.

“We’ve got lots of playoff experience, we’ve played 11 playoff games in the last three seasons, including two state semifinals, three region finals and a state championship game,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “That matters, because it’s a different level of competition in the playoffs. Every week can be the final week of the season if you’re not ready to play. Playing in November is special, and sometimes when a team doesn’t have experience they can be overwhelmed and distracted in late round playoff games. Having experience helps teams stay level and concentrate in big games.”

Owensboro actually played in four 5-A playoff games last season, getting a win via a COVID-19 forfeit. They reached the state championship game, and are hoping for another extended run this season.

The Red Devils have navigated this season well enough without Gavin Wimsatt, who left OHS after the third game to enroll early at Rutgers. Wimsatt threw his first collegiate pass in a Rutgers game last Saturday, completing a 13-yard toss to convert a fourth down, just like he did so many times at Rash Stadium.

OHS topped Grayson County 58-7 on Oct. 22.

Owensboro Catholic (5-5), the Class 2-A District 2 top seed, will host Butler County (6-4), playing Friday at 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.

The Bears somehow had a higher RPI than Catholic, .58330 to .58061 for Catholic, although Catholic rolled through its district schedule unbeaten. Catholic topped Butler County 48-12 on Oct. 8.

The winner of this 2-A playoff game will meet the winner of Hancock County (6-4) at Todd County Central (4-6) on Nov. 12 in the second round.

Todd Central beat Hancock 20-14 on Oct. 22, effectively putting the Hornets on the road for the playoffs.

Daviess County has the marquee quarterback in OBKY now, and the Panthers are looking for a perhaps historic playoff trip on the arm and legs of a talented Joe Humphreys.

The 6-foot-4 senior has been gaining steam both as a FBS recruit and a Mr. Football candidate for the Class 6-A Panthers.

Humphreys putting up big numbers in higher-stakes 6-A playoff games could have a two-fold effect, helping the Panthers push further in the 6-A playoffs, and helping himself in showing his skills to a wider audience, along with the prodigious numbers he’s produced as a senior.

DC (9-1) will host McCracken County (2-8) in the opening round Friday at 7 p.m. at Reid Stadium. The Panthers beat McCracken County 51-20 in Paducah on Oct. 1.

DC has an RPI of .59662, fourth best in Class 6-A, that will also be important for a potential third-round playoff matchup.

The winner of DC-McCracken will face the winner of Apollo-Henderson County on Nov. 12. The Apollo-Henderson clash is Friday at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

Apollo coach John Edge would like for the Eagles to be playing with more sharpness coming off two straight losses. Apollo and Henderson County both go into the game at 6-4.

The Eagles beat Henderson County 21-10 on Oct. 8 in Henderson, but they need to regain some momentum going into this matchup.

Henderson County gave Owensboro’s defense a lot of problems in the first half before the Red Devils settled in for a 55-18 victory to close out the regular season last Friday night at Rash Stadium.