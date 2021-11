The pandemic’s negative impact on mental health is undeniable, but not everyone has been affected to the same degree or in the same way. That is one finding from Child Mind Institute’s 2021 Children’s Mental Health Report1, released earlier this month. The report examined available research regarding the pandemic’s toll on youth mental health and found the most negative impacts concentrated in uniquely vulnerable populations. Children living in poverty, BIPOC children, and youth with existing conditions like anxiety, ADHD, learning disabilities, and autism all experienced more severe mental health repercussions from the pandemic.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO