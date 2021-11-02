CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro City Commission Agenda

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:

• Proclaim National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

• Consider the eligibility of Tamara R. Wilson to serve on the City Utility Commission and ratify her appointment to the Utility Commission.

• Consider approving the minutes of the Oct. 19, 2021 meeting.

• Consider appointing Robert E. Schell to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.

More from this section

• Consider reappointing Altaf Merchant, Chip Pride and Rafe Buckner to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

• Hold first reading of an ordinance annex 43.988 acres bordering the city at 5369 Old Hartford Road, at the request of Deer Valley Subdivision LLC.

• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing the city attorney to proceed with action to collect outstanding property taxes owed to the city.

• Hear comments from elected officials.

• Go into closed session, pursuant KRS 61.810(1)(b), to discuss future acquisition of property.

Comments / 0

