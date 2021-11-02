Cal Basketball: Grant Anticevich Practically Can't Miss in Easy Exhibition Victory

It was the old guy on the team -- not the new kids -- who made the biggest impression in Cal's basketball exhibition game on Monday night at Haas Pavilion.

Fifth-year senior Grant Anticevich looks like he spent the offseason sharpening his shooting eye. The 6-foot-9 forward from Australia made eight of his nine shots in the first half on the way to scoring 19 points in 12 minutes.

Anticevich wound up with 23 points and the Bears pocketed a 92-58 victory over Cal State L.A., a Division II team that had lost to UC Riverside by 34 points last week.

Coach Mark Fox, in the video at the top of the story, says he's not surprised by Anticevich's performance, noting that he's taking a serious approach to this season.

The Bears, hoping to turn things around this season after four consecutive losing years, introduced three of their four newcomers to the crowd of several hundred fans.

But grad transfer Jordan Shepherd and freshmen Sam Alajiki and Obinna Anyanwu were scoreless at halftime at which point Cal led 49-29. Freshman Marsalis Roberson of Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd High, was held out of the exhibition.

Cal opens its regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at home against UC San Diego.

Here are takeaways from Monday night's exhibition:

-- Anticevich looks confident and decisive. He hit the first of three first-half 3-pointers on Cal's third possession and he pulled the trigger without hesitation every time he got an open look.

He finished 10 for 12 from the field in 17 minutes. Newcomer Jordan Shepherd, in the video below, says Anticevich looks like this every day in practice.

-- Shepherd, who spent the past three years at Charlotte after beginning his career at Oklahoma, was in the starting lineup along with returnees Anticevich, Andre Kelly, Joel Brown and Kuany Kuany.

An 11.9 points-per-game scorer last season at Charlotte, he missed all four of his first-half shots -- all of them from 3-point distance. He is a 31-point career shooter from beyond the arc, so that wouldn't seem to be his go-to play, anyway.

He got going in the second half, scoring on a fast break layup then hitting a 3-pointer on the next trip down. Shepherd finished with 11 points.

-- Alajiki looks the part. A 6-7, 225-pounder who is originally from Dundalk, Ireland, Alajiki drilled shot after shot during warmups. Once the game started, he seemed less sure of himself, at times over-eager, at other times a bit out of step. In other words, a freshman.

Alajiki shot 0 for 3 in the first half, two of them from deep, before getting on the board 4 minutes into the second half when he took a post feed and dunked. He made an 3-pointer late in the game and wound up with five points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Coach Mark Fox wasn't the least bit discouraged, as he says in the video above. It will take the freshmen some time to get comfortable.

Obinna , a 6-7 freshman forward from San Diego, was scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting in 15 minutes.

-- Senior forward Andre Kelly said he worked in the offseason to get in the best shape of his career, and he showed off his agility in the second half when he got a steal, spun and went the length of the court against close defense, converted the fastbreak layup and drew a foul for the and-one.

Kelly finished 8-for-10 from the field and had 17 points.

-- Junior center Lars Thiemann scored 10 points, hitting every shot he took. Looking decisive when the ball came his way, the 7-footer from Germany was 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 at the foul line.

-- Fox says he wants to play faster this season, and the Bears consistently tried to run after turnovers by the Golden Eagles. Cal scored 33 points off 27 turnovers and was credited with 23 fastbreak points.

-- The Bears played unselfishly, finishing with 25 assists. Point guard Joel Brown had seven of them -- along with seven points and three steals. Kelly had five assists, Shepherd dished four and sophomore Jalen Celestine added three.

Fox talks in the video above about how the Bears will rely on sharing the ball.

*** Three Cal players sat out the exhibition because of either injury or illness: sophomore Monty Bowser and junior D.J. Thorpe, in addition to Roberson.

Cover photo of Grant Anticevich courtesy of Cal Athletics

