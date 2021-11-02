Inside the PCA Carbon Neutrality Roadmap

“In 2020, members of the GCCA came together to agree [to] a commitment to a collective ambition to drive down the emissions of our operations and to deliver society with net-zero concrete by 2050. When we did so, we also promised to provide you with the detail on exactly how we...
Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow
Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations.
Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home...
Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
The energy crisis is on the horizon. America is tapering down its energy production. New technology is barely keeping up with the demand. Renewables and fossil fuels lag behind the American need for energy.
There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised.
More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
Farms and ranches spreading from roads in the state of Rondônia in the Brazilian Amazon. NASA Earth ObservatoryProtecting the world's forests is crucial for combatting climate change, but agreeing on how to do so is tricky.
Albemarle Corp., the world’s biggest lithium producer, is expanding as quickly as possible and evaluating new opportunities as buyers of the battery metal struggle to keep up with surging electric-vehicle demand. The company plans to start sales from a new plant in Chile early 2022 and from an expansion in...
While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
Shipping, which transports 90% of the world’s trade, contributes nearly 3% of global emissions – a little more than the carbon footprint of Germany. If gone unchecked, this share could increase to 17% by 2050 as the world’s GDP keeps growing.
Curbing shipping emissions has been a hot topic at the international climate summit in Glasgow, with 14 nations signing a declaration last week to bring shipping emissions down to net zero by 2050.
On Saturday, shipping industry heavyweights and senior government representatives met to iron out details of this lofty promise, ahead of the key transportation talks at COP26. Important differences...
DUTCHESS COUNTY — Thirty miles east of Poughkeepsie in the town of Dover, the Cricket Valley Energy Center occupies an old industrial site that was vacant for 20 years. Today, the place also points to the way of decarbonization in the energy industry. The 1,100-megawatt Cricket Valley power plant, in operation since 2020, is one […]
The state of Massachusetts might become the first to install the first-ever solar-powered roadside sound barrier, Energy News Network reported. Designed by a local company called Ko-Solar, this innovative system will replace old regular barrier panels with solar ones. The company specializes in installing panels in less obvious places like...
With the future of the planet being discussed at COP26 in Glasgow this week, our golf course design business, European Golf Design (EGD), has announced today that it aims to become a carbon neutral design company. This forms part of the Tour’s Green Drive initiative that was launched earlier this year on World Environment Day, where we set out a vision to become a leader in social and environmental responsibility.
The London School Of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has become the first UK university to be independently verified as carbon neutral. The university has reduced direct emissions by 44% since 2005 following a £4.8m investment in energy efficiency. To gain carbon-neutral PAS 2060 status for the year 2020-21 the...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As delegations convene in Glasgow for the UN COP26, there is no avoiding the fact that for climate activists, there is widespread dissatisfaction. The anger is not unreasonable. It is generally understood that major economies are failing in their pledges under the 2015 Paris Accords to halve emissions.
Crypto exchange BitMEX now claims it’s officially carbon neutral. The announcement follows a previous commitment to achieve carbon neutrality earlier this year. “Sustainability is the challenge of our time. Bitcoin—and cryptocurrency in general—is the transformative technology of our time. Especially around COP26, it’s only natural that crypto faces tough questions about the environmental impact of the technology that enables our work,” said BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner in a prepared statement.
Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have discovered a new way to train microbes to make a readily usable biofuel. A team of biologists and engineers modified a microbe called Rhodopseudomonas palustris TIE-1 (TIE-1) so that it can produce a biofuel using only three renewable and naturally abundant source ingredients: carbon dioxide, solar panel-generated electricity, and light.
Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed the process technology that can produce carbon-neutral transportation fuels from sunlight and air. Now, in a Nature publication, they demonstrate the stable and reliable operation of the solar mini-refinery under real on-sun conditions. And they show a way to introduce solar fuels to the market without additional carbon taxes.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with Hungary’s president in Budapest, where the two leaders committed to achieving carbon neutrality in their countries by 2050. At a news briefing following talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader, Moon said bilateral trade between Hungary and South Korea broke records last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said relations between the countries will be elevated to a strategic partner status and that that significant South Korean investments into the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries in Hungary could be expanded. Moon’s visit was part of a nine-day European tour that includes a Thursday summit in Hungary’s capital with the leaders of four Central European countries.
Recycling glass does not degrade it, and manufacturing it can be carbon-free. So why are many countries still burying glass in the ground?. You have full access to this article via your institution. Glass can be recycled infinitely without losing any of its properties. Why, then, are most countries —...
Comments / 0