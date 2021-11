The Parisian CAC Index initially pulled back on Wednesday but found enough buyers underneath to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. The €6800 level above has been a bit of a barrier, but it certainly looks as if the action over the last couple of days suggests that we are on the precipice of a breakout. On a daily close above the €6800 level, the market is likely to go looking towards the highs again near the €6900 level. Quite frankly, I think that area has a lot less in the way of resistance, and we are more than likely going to go towards €7000 which is a much more formidable psychology-driven barrier.

