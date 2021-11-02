CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Film Review: Tyreke Smith, Steele Chambers Shine on Buckeye Defense

By Pat Cavanaugh
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 7 days ago

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. For our offensive film review, click here!

Buckeye Defense Stampedes Penn State

If you thought the Buckeyes wouldn’t be able to improve upon last week’s run defense against Indiana when they allowed only 1.3 yards per carry (37 carries for 48 yards), well they did on Saturday! Penn State only had 33 yards on 29 carries, for 1.1 yards per carry average. The dominance up front didn't just show itself in the run game. The fearsome defensive line, coupled with an aggressive game plan of blitzes and stunts, led to four sacks, five hurries and eight tackles for loss.

The one area for improvement that will be discussed in the Buckeyes’ film room is their underneath coverage. Many of Penn State’s receptions were in the middle of the field, between the safeties and linebackers.

The Buckeyes’ pressure came from a variety of fronts and there was a nice array of stunts and blitzes. The first clip shows a stunt with both defensive tackles and defensive ends twisting and linebacker Steele Chambers (No. 22) blitzing through the A gap.

This type of stunt puts a lot of pressure on the front five, especially when you have a blitzing linebacker.

This next clip was on a key 4th and 5 in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are showing a five-man front and possible blitz, but freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau falls back a bit from the line of scrimmage and then comes in once Clifford steps up in the pocket.

In this clip, the Buckeye present a different look with three-man front, but they bring six with all three linebackers blitzing.

The final clip will likely be one of the biggest defensive plays of the year. The Buckeyes bring six, with two of their linebackers blitzing to the left which forces the running back to pick up one of the linebackers, leaving defensive ends Tyreke Smith (No. 11) and Zach Harrison (No. 9) single blocked on the edge. Both Smith and Harrison smothered Clifford and forced the ball out and defensive tackle Jerron Cage scooped and scored for a huge play.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains No. 5 In Coaches Poll, Drops To Sixth In AP Poll

Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
theozone.net

Buckeye Defense Comes Up Big When Needed

COLUMBUS — Offense wins games, defense wins championships. But in some cases, good defense wins big time games. On Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio State’s offense struggled to overcome Penn State’s top defense. So it was the defense that gave the Buckeyes the edge and allowed them to come away with the 33-24 victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Is Tyreke Smith’s time finally here?

The box score might not suggest it, but the eye test certainly showed Ohio State football’s Tyreke Smith dominated Penn State in the scarlet-out Saturday night. Smith was credited with five tackles and his impactful strip-sack leading to Jerron Cage’s defensive touchdown. That is a good night for Smith stat-wise, but that still doesn’t do his night justice by any stretch.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights’ Tyreke Smith, his Ohio State football career winding down, playing with no regrets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyreke Smith hears the clock ticking, with only five regular-season games and an uncertain postseason run remaining in his Ohio State football career. The former Cleveland Heights star arrived in 2018 poised to join the lineage of great Buckeye pass rushers. In spurts, that talent showed through. Bad luck, though, lopped precious games off of his career. When he returned from his latest injury, last Saturday at Indiana, he officially began the back stretch of his final season.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

OSU defense comes to forefront as Buckeyes hold off Penn State

It was a defensive struggle for most of the first half and points were at a premium for both Ohio State and Penn State early on, as both offenses struggled to get any real traction. But in the end, while Penn State offense racked up 394 total yards, the Ohio State defense held the Nittany Lions to just 33 yards on the ground, recorded four sacks, and had another defensive touchdown to lead the entire country with six defensive touchdowns as the Buckeyes earned a hard-fought 33-24 victory over Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
247Sports

Tyreke Smith: 'We've got to finish what wasn't finished last year'

A lot was expected out of Ohio State senior defensive end Tyreke Smith entering the 2021 season. Heck, much was expected him before he ever arrived in Columbus. The product of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was ranked as the No. 4 weak-side defensive end and the No. 34 overall recruit in the country in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. That is as close to being a 5-star prospect as you can get without actually being one.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

Jerron Cage Scores Touchdown, Tyreke Smith Shines in Return to Starting Lineup, Cameron Brown Makes First Interception and Noah Ruggles Stays Perfect

Of all the players one might have guessed would score a touchdown for Ohio State against Penn State on Saturday, Jerron Cage likely wasn’t near the top of anyone’s list. Ohio State had already scored five defensive touchdowns this season going into Saturday’s game, so it wasn’t a shock to see the Buckeyes’ defense score yet another touchdown by themselves against the Nittany Lions. Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman said the Buckeyes had actually talked before the game about which defensive player would score for them this week. But no one said Cage’s name.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ronnie Hickman, Tyreke Smith, Noah Ruggles and Jesse Mirco Earn Player of the Game Honors For Ohio State’s Win Over Nebraska

Five Ohio State players earned player of the game honors for their performances against Nebraska. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was Ohio State’s lone offensive player of the game while Ronnie Hickman and Tyreke Smith split defensive player of the game honors and Noah Ruggles and Jesse Mirco split special teams player of the game honors for Ohio State's 26-17 win over Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye State#Movies#American Football#Penn State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dcsportsking.com

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa hit with cheap shot by Penn State DT on sideline

Somehow officials missed an egregious cheap shot on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa along the Penn State sidelines Saturday. Tagovailoa was pushed out of bounds on a third quarter play. His momentum carried him into a sea of white jerseys in enemy territory. Then Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard decked Tagovailoa, pushing the Terrapins QB to the ground.
MARYLAND STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy