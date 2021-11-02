CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Film Review: Chris Olave, TreVeyon Henderson Showcase Ohio State's Explosive Offense

By Pat Cavanaugh
 7 days ago

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. For our defensive film review, click here!

Buckeye Offensive Film Review vs. Penn State

The Buckeyes came into this game leading the nation in total offense (559 yards) and points per game (49). Even though the Nittany Lions were able to force four field goals and keep the Buckeyes nearly 100 yards under their per game average, the Buckeyes are still leading nation in total offense and points after this weekend games (547 yards, 47.3 points).

The explosives from the Buckeyes this week came in the form of TreVeyon Henderson’s 68-yard TD run, Chris Olave’s 38-yard TD reception and Jaxon Smith-Ngiba’s 58-yard reception. C.J. Stroud’s numbers were not as gaudy this week and he missed some throws, but one critical stat remained steady: zero interceptions.

The Buckeyes' first touchdown of the game came on a play-action post route to Olave. Stroud’s pocket presence and his ability to step up in the pocket was marvelous, but he also makes a nice read. The two clips below show each angle on the play. The second clip is the end zone view.

There are key aspects of the coverage that led to this touchdown. Notice the hips of All-American Jaquan Brisker (No. 1). At the snap of the ball, he is on the hash marks and he takes a few backpedals straight back, but then flips his hips and opens to the middle of the field. Stroud knows he has Olave on a post underneath and away from Brisker’s open hips, which makes this a very difficult play for the safety.

In addition, tight end Jeremy Ruckert (No. 88) is on the left side of the formation and runs up the field vertically about 10 yards to occupy the corner Tariq Castro-Fields (No. 5) and then breaks over a dig route which forces Castro-Fields to drop his hips and throttle down on Ruckert. The ball is thrown perfectly inside and over top of Castro-Fields, and Brisker cannot get his hips and body turned around in time to make a play on the ball.

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Penn State

TreVeyon Henderson’s biggest run came during an important part of the game in the third quarter when the Buckeyes were only leading by three points.

The key to this play is the motion by Ruckert across the formation, forcing strong side linebacker Ellis Brooks to go with Ruckert. That resulted in five defenders in the box against the Buckeye offensive line and a one-on-one matchup with Henderson and the free safety Ji'Ayir Brown (No. 16) in the open field. The touchdown-saving tackle by Brisker shows his speed as he comes from the far hash to chase down Henderson.

Henderson had another big run with four and half minutes to go in the game to put the Buckeyes into Penn State territory.

His ability to knife through a skinny hole was on display with this run. Notice the textbook blocking by right guard Paris Johnson Jr. (77) as he blocks down to double-team with center Luke Wypler and then he comes off that block to wall off Brisker (No. 1) to create just enough of a seam for Henderson to break a 23-yard gain.

Ohio State Remains No. 5 In Coaches Poll, Drops To Sixth In AP Poll

Sports
