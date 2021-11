Ben Bradshaw scores two goals to help lift the Vikings into the playoffs' second round. It wasn't perfect, but it was a win. The Forest Grove boys soccer team kicked-off the 2021 postseason with a 3-2 win over Southridge Saturday evening, Oct. 30, at Forest Grove High School. But while it ended the way they wanted, how they got there could've been better "“ and senior defenseman Ben Bradshaw expects you'll see that going forward.

