Have you seen Wallace Harrison? He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may re…

A 16-year-old last seen Sunday at his residence in Irving Woods was believed to be in danger, according to Chicago police. Nicholas Guevara was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 3800 block of North Osage Avenue, police said. He’s 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, blue eyes, brown...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County detectives are searching for two 12-year-old girls who are missing from a children’s home. Deputies said the girls, Celestial White and Roxy Lutz, left Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise on foot Sunday just before 7 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Rebecca Dill. Rebecca was last seen October 25th, 2021 in Seminole, AL. She is 16 yrs old, White, 115 lbs and approximately 5'5". Brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call...
Police investigating the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith say they are trying to establish whether for the entire time she was missing she was at the home where she was found.Officers say a key focus of their investigation will be on tracking Terence Darrell Kelly’s movements in the days leading up to her rescue in Carnarvon, Western Australia. The suspect charged with her abduction was moved to a maximum-security prison in Perth for threatening a reporter.The Australian reported that he also looked a reporter directly in the eye and said: “I’m going to get out of here one day....
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man. Craig McCorvey, 28, was last seen on Sept. 21. McCorvey is homeless, but deputies say he usually checks in with his family on occasion. The sheriff’s office says McCorvey frequents the homeless camps in the Tillmans Corner […]
Lacey police are asking for help locating a missing man. Laurence R. Wright, 59, was last seen Oct. 20 in the 3500 block of Hepburn Street Northeast in Hawks Prairie, west of Marvin Road Northeast and slightly north of Hawks Prairie Road. Police released a photo of Wright, but they...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man diagnosed with several mental health disorders. 23-year-old Casey Christopher was last seen on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, he had on a lime green beanie hat, brown jumpsuit, and cowboy boots.
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a wanted man. Police said it has obtained a warrant for DeQuante Smith for abduction and felony domestic violence from an incident that happened on Sunday in Greene County. Smith is 5’6”, 160 pounds with dark hair and hazel […]
