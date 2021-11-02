CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Have you seen Wallace Harrison? He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may re…

By Alexis Rogers
WISH-TV
 7 days ago

Wallace Harrison
Cleo Smith update: Police investigate whether four-year-old was in one place whole time she was missing

Police investigating the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith say they are trying to establish whether for the entire time she was missing she was at the home where she was found.Officers say a key focus of their investigation will be on tracking Terence Darrell Kelly’s movements in the days leading up to her rescue in Carnarvon, Western Australia. The suspect charged with her abduction was moved to a maximum-security prison in Perth for threatening a reporter.The Australian reported that he also looked a reporter directly in the eye and said: “I’m going to get out of here one day....
Have you seen this missing Clayton County man?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man diagnosed with several mental health disorders. 23-year-old Casey Christopher was last seen on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, he had on a lime green beanie hat, brown jumpsuit, and cowboy boots.
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office seeks missing teen

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Rebecca Dill. Rebecca was last seen October 25th, 2021 in Seminole, AL. She is 16 yrs old, White, 115 lbs and approximately 5'5". Brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call...
Have you seen him? Green County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a wanted man. Police said it has obtained a warrant for DeQuante Smith for abduction and felony domestic violence from an incident that happened on Sunday in Greene County. Smith is 5’6”, 160 pounds with dark hair and hazel […]

