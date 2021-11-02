Have you seen Wallace Harrison? He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may re…

Police investigating the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith say they are trying to establish whether for the entire time she was missing she was at the home where she was found.Officers say a key focus of their investigation will be on tracking Terence Darrell Kelly’s movements in the days leading up to her rescue in Carnarvon, Western Australia. The suspect charged with her abduction was moved to a maximum-security prison in Perth for threatening a reporter.The Australian reported that he also looked a reporter directly in the eye and said: “I’m going to get out of here one day....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO