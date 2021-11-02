CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

COMMENTARY: Breaking IRA retirement system

By CHRIS WOODWARD
Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

The Biden administration is eying changes to retirement savings, causing one organization to say “hands off!”. “Joe Biden is going after and trying to get a lot of tax increases through the reconciliation bill and one of those is to get more taxes from Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and regular...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
the-journal.com

Will child tax credit be extended another year?

When Benjamin Waddell moved to Durango three years ago with his wife and three children, most of his salary went toward child care, paying over $2,000 a month. “We were going into debt just to be able to pay for child care and continue working,” said Waddell, a faculty member at Fort Lewis College.
DURANGO, CO
Washington Examiner

So-called Biden 'tax credit' is actually welfare for illegal immigrants

In the 1990s, Congress prohibited illegal immigrants from receiving taxpayer-funded welfare benefits. The bipartisan Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act of 1996, signed into law by President Bill Clinton, ensured that tax dollars would not be used to subsidize people in the country illegally. The Biden administration and Democrats in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Boston Herald

Woodward: Biden plan could break IRA system: experts

The Biden administration is eyeing changes to retirement savings, causing one organization to say “hands off!”. “Joe Biden is going after and trying to get a lot of tax increases through the reconciliation bill and one of those is to get more taxes from Roth Individual Retirement Accounts and regular IRAs,” said David Williams, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Taxpayers Protection Alliance. “What they want to do is clamp down on the amount of money that a person can invest once their IRA reaches a certain threshold and that threshold is $5 million.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Max Baucus
Person
Joe Biden
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Coming in November? Status Of Next Direct Payments

Some have continued to hold out hope that a fourth stimulus check could be on the way, as rising costs due to inflation lead to more struggles for families that still have yet to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, even as Congress moves to pass other legislation which provides other relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in cards—and no one should expect to see a check deposited in their accounts in November.
BUSINESS
bee-news.com

Social Security gets big benefits bump

The news is in. Our Social Security benefit for 2022 will increase by 5.9%, slightly less than the 6.1% estimate the government put out this summer. Still, that’s much greater than the 1.3% increase we saw for 2021 and the 1.6% the year before. The average monthly dollar increase will...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

4 Social Security Rules Everyone Needs to Know

Decisions you make about Social Security affect the amount you receive. Knowing the rules affecting your benefits is crucial to maximizing your income. If you're like most Americans, you'll claim Social Security retirement benefits some day, if you haven't already. These are earned benefits, and maximizing the amount could be crucial to your financial security in retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roth Ira#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#The Federal Budget#Heritage Foundation#Democrats#Propublica
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Rethink Your Early Retirement Plans

Many people have the goal of retiring early. Even if you plan well and save, you may encounter some hiccups when you leave your career behind too soon. Many people hope to retire early so they can enjoy their freedom at a fairly young age. And you, too, may have that goal. But early retirement may be a more difficult thing to pull off than you'd imagine. Here are a few reasons you may need to rethink your plans.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Custodial Account vs. 529 Plan: Which Is Better?

Parents have the opportunity to build funds for their child’s education through savings vehicles like a 529 plan or a custodial account. Both of these options allow adults to store away money that could one day support their child’s future. … Continue reading → The post Custodial Account vs. 529 Plan: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Journal-News

In Your Prime: Social Security COLA jumping next year

Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA in October after a Labor Department report on inflation during September. Over the last 10 years, the Social Security COLA has averaged about 1.7% annually...
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Tax-Free Investments to Reduce Your Tax Liability to Uncle Sam

You’ve listened to the experts. And you’ve decided to heed their advice: invest for retirement. It’s a good idea, too, since pensions are disappearing in the private sector. Meanwhile, Social Security benefits are not likely to provide enough income on their own. To add to all of this, brokerage accounts...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy