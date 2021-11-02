World’s Best Cocktails In November 2021

What can be said about the Ramos Gin Fizz that hasn’t already been muttered hatefully under the breath of a busy bartender? The Ramos Gin Fizz is special for a number of reasons. Primarily, it sits unchallenged on the throne of being the most difficult and labor-intensive drink in the entire classic cocktail universe. I don’t know what second place would be, but I know it’s not close. It is the quickest way, or so its reputation goes, to get your bartender to hate you. So why do people still order it, make it and drink it? Well, if you have...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO