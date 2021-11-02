CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Some Florida Cities Spending COVID Relief Money on Non-Related Projects

By ED DEAN
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImRR7_0cjnVXgf00

Florida cities have received hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in coronavirus relief money in the various stimulus measures passed by Congress.

Some cities are spending that money on infrastructure projects and job retraining programs along with rental and mortgage assistance.

But other cities are using the stimulus money to fund parks, playgrounds, the arts and golf courses–areas where critics argue that COVID money shouldn’t be spent.

In Palm Beach Gardens, government officials approved using COVID relief money to help build a brand-new 115-acre, par-3 golf course with bike paths and a clubhouse. The total costs stood a $16.8 million.

USA Today reported that city officials defended the spending as “an investment in our community.”

The city of Jacksonville approved more than $6.5 million of federal COVID relief funds for arts groups and other organizations. Critics have questioned the motives of Jacksonville City Council members for funding these groups which include the Museum of Science and History of Jacksonville; Historic Mount Zion of Jacksonville; Sheet Metal Workers JATC Fund; the Artist Connection Theater; Soulfitness Studio Health Smoothie and Juice Bar; the Arlington Football Association; Holley’s Bar‐B‐Que; the Mandarin Garden Club; the Ramallah American Club; Gown & Garter; the Posh Factory Performing Arts Center; the Jacksonville Arts & Music School; the Jacksonville Zoological Society; and the Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center.

Taxpayers attending City Council meetings spoke in opposition to these groups and arts organizations receiving COVID relief funds.

Jacksonville City Council Members Rory Diamond and Matt Carlucci opposed the process of allocating the COVID relief money, insisting that the groups chosen to receive funds had ties to Council members.

Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO of OpenTheBooks.com, said there are thousands of ways cities and counties have spent stimulus funds that should be used for COVID relief. Andrzejewski said cities have spent millions through grants for municipal programs which could be used for almost anything.

“Elected officials receiving stimulus money are spending it on projects and groups that have nothing to do with real COVID relief and the feds are just giving it away to cities and counties with very few, if any, restrictions on how the money can be spent,” said Andrzejewski.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Gets More than $7 Million for Travelers Let Down by BookIt

State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced last week she is taking legal action to ensure that consumers recover more than $7 million from the Florida-based online travel company BookIt Operating, LLC. According to an investigation by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, BookIt acted as an online third-party intermediary for airlines,...
POLITICS
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $13 Million for JAA for New Infrastructure at Cecil Airport and Spaceport

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $13 million in awards to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) for new infrastructure at the Cecil Airport and Spaceport. This funding will support the construction of nearly two miles of roadway and extend the corresponding utilities to provide access to underdeveloped property located on the east side of Cecil Airport and Spaceport. This project will more than double the number of jobs available at the facility, bringing the total number of jobs at the airport and spaceport to 6,251. Of the $13 million in funding, $6 million is from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, $4 million from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Space Florida is contributing $3 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Health
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Health
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Urge Federal Government to Quickly Move Employees Back to In-Person Work

Last week, Florida’s U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–joined more than three dozen of their Republican colleagues last week in signing a letter led by U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in a letter to the heads of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to request immediate action to transition federal workers back to in-person operations.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Lois Frankel Brings Back EMPOWER Act for More Transparency on Harassment in the Workplace

Last week, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., brought back the “Ending the Monopoly of Power Over Workplace Harassment Through Education and Reporting (EMPOWER) Act,” insisting it will “lift the veil of secrecy surrounding workplace harassment, strengthen employee protections, and increase transparency and accountability to create safer workplaces across America.”. Frankel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Infrastructure#Covid#Some Cities#Jacksonville City Council#Congress#Usa Today#Gown Garter#Openthebooks Com
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: First Lady Casey DeSantis to Launch Anti-Drug Effort

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of First Lady Casey DeSantis’ statewide initiative: “The Facts. Your Future.”. This program directly youth in Florida to improve their understanding of the effects of drug abuse and empower teens to reach their full potential. Through a series of school assemblies, “The Facts. Your Future.” will provide an interactive space for schools to educate their students on the consequential impacts of substance abuse.
POLITICS
FloridaDaily

Miami Legislators File Care of Students with Epilepsy or Seizure Disorder Bill in Tallahassee

Two members of the Miami delegation in the Florida Legislature–Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia and Democratic state Rep. Nicholas Duran–filed a proposal to ensure students with epilepsy and seizure disorders receive appropriate care while attending school or school-related functions. “Suffering from seizures as a child, I know firsthand how traumatic...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FloridaDaily

Florida Legislators Want to Exempt Small Businesses From Sales Tax on Saturday After Thanksgiving

Two Democrats in the Florida Legislature–state Sen. Annette Taddeo of Miami and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando–introduced a bill to “exempt small businesses from collecting sales tax the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 26th, 2022 — this year’s ‘Small Business Saturday.’”. Taddeo, who is running for her party’s gubernatorial...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Congressional Reps Want NFIP Reauthorized and Reformed

This week, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, brought out the “National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform Act” and has the support of two Democrats in the Florida delegation. The proposal will “reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for five years, guarantee affordable flood insurance, and make critical reforms...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy