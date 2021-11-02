CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Top Oil Stock Earnings Charts

By Tracey Ryniec
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Earnings season continues to charge on even though most of FANGMAN has already reported.

Over 1500 companies are expected to report earnings this week.

Among them are a big slew of energy producers, including those exploring in the hottest US markets like the Permian.

Most have put in a nice string of beats after last year’s devastating oil price collapse. Their shares have also rebounded off the lows.

Crude prices last peaked in 2008. After 13 long years, has a new bull market in energy finally arrived?

5 Top Energy Charts to Watch This Week

1. ConocoPhillips COP has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares are up 86% year-to-date but still trade with a forward P/E of just 13.7. Will it bust out to new 5-year highs on the report?

2. Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is a rare non-hedged oil and natural gas producer. Year-to-date, shares are up 195% but it’s forward P/E is just 9.4. It has beat 4 quarters in a row and shares are at new 5-year highs. Is it too late to get on the train?

3. Pioneer Natural Resources PXD is one of the largest producers in the Permian Basin. It is coming off a miss last quarter but shares are still up 64% year-to-date. It’s also cheap, as its earnings rise, with a forward P/E of just 13.9. It’s been raising the dividend. Will it do so again this quarter?

4. Occidental Petroleum OXY beat big last quarter. It has a big chemical division which should also boost the quarter as chemical prices rise. Shares are up 93.7% year-to-date but it’s not as cheap as some of the others, with a forward P/E of 20.4. Are Occidental’s troubles behind it?

5. EOG Resources EOG has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up 85.4% year-to-date but are still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 11.4. It’s been shareholder friendly this year. EOG’s dividend is yielding 1.8%. Will that continue into the end of the year?


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Big Oil#Oil Company#Fangman#Permian#Top Energy Charts#Magnolia Oil Gas Mgy#Occidental Petroleum Oxy#Eog Resources Eog
Entrepreneur

Caterpillar Stock Can be Scooped Up Here

Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock has been selling off after peaking in April 2021. The Company has been a major benefactor of the post-pandemic reopening representing construction and infrastructure demand. However, investors may feel the best times are in the rearview mirror as illustrated by the (-20%) pullbacks from its peak. The Company has been upfront about the disruptions from supply chain disruption and rising inflation in materials and commodities costs. Shares are starting to stage a rebound. Prudent investors who are optimistic about construction spending and the passage of the infrastructure bill can watch for opportunistic pullback in shares of Caterpillar.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Is Marathon Oil a Good Energy Stock to Own?

Shares of Marathon Oil (MRO) have gained substantially so far this year. The company outpaced Wall Street’s earnings estimates in its last reported quarter, which has attracted investors’ attention. However, considering its high volatility, is MRO a good energy stock to add to one’s portfolio now? Read on to find out.Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a Houston, Tex.-based independent exploration and production company that is engaged primarily in exploring, producing, and marketing crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas and natural gas products. It also owns and operates gathering and treating facilities. The stock has gained 297.9% in price over the past year and 155.9% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $17.07. In addition, shares of MRO are trading well above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating an uptrend. However, it has a 3.08 beta, which indicates that the stock is more volatile than the broader market.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Ahead of Earnings?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Intercorp Financial Services Inc. IFS may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Intercorp Financial Services is...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Fast-paced Mover Now (DNOW) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

What Makes Axcelis (ACLS) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:. BungeLimited BG: This integrated global agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy