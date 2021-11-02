Dan Levy to host cooking show 'The Big Brunch' for HBO Max

Eugene Levy is hitting the road for his follow-up series to Schitt’s Creek. The Emmy-winning actor will host and exec produce unscripted travel series The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV+. Here’s how Apple describes the series: The Reluctant Traveler will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them. Self-confessedly not your average travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting — he’s agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy will be packing his suitcase with some trepidation but hoping his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in his life — that’s as long as he doesn’t have to battle his motion sickness, and still gets dinner at 7.” Levy will exec produce the series alongside David Brindley. The series will be produced by ITV subsidiary Twofour. A premiere date and episode count have not yet been determined. The Levy travel show joins a roster of documentary fare at Apple including Boys State, The Velvet Underground, Beastie Boys Story and The Supermodels, among others. Levy is repped by UTA, Great North Artists Management, and Jared Levine from Morris Yorn.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO